History Break
The Steamboat War Eagle. Photo from Goodhue County Historical Society
 

Goodhue County History Break

Time: Noon- 1 p.m. 

Date: March 15

Location: Goodhue County History Center

Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting a History Break about The Steamboat War Eagle and Boating in the Upper Mississippi. Speaker Robert Taunt, an Upper Mississippi river historian will be presenting his knowledge on the topic. He is a subject matter expert on the Steamboat War Eagle,  He recently published a book about the boat which made regular stops at Red Wing from 1854-1870. 

Elton John Tribute Show

Time: 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Date: March 16

Location: Parlay Lounge, Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Cost: Free

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Time: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Date: March 17

Location: St. James Hotel, Jimmy’s Pub. 

The St. James Hotel is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner in Jimmy’s Pub, they will have corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie. They will have drink specials during the dinner. The event is first come, first serve. 

Derina Harvey Band

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: March 17

Location: The Sheldon Theatre

Cost: $23-$43

Derina Harvey leads the award-winning Celtic rock sensation, the Derina Harvey Band (dHb). With a show that offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as a few originals, Derina’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humor, storytelling, and, of course, her world class vocals.

Red Wing Figure Skating Show

Date: March 18 and 19

Time: 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Location: Prairie Island Ice Arena

Cost: Advance tickets- Adults $8 and Students $5. At the door- Adults $10 and Students $7.

The Red Wing Figure Skating Club is holding their annual performance to showcase the work they have put in all year. The show highlights a variety of skaters of all ages. 

The Second City

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: March 18 

Location: The Sheldon Theatre

Cost: $21-$39

Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with extra benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night, the brand-new experience you’ve been aching for. 

Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island

7tees

Time: 8:30 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

Date: March 17

Cost: Free

Blackout Wild/Wolves Watch Party

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: March 18

Cost: Free

 

