Wheel throwing
Time: 6 - 8 p.m.
Date: March 6
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center
Cost: Free
Just for Teens is a program through Red Wing Arts for teens 13 and up. Each month teens explore various art forms, work on art projects and learn about art techniques. RSVP by email to ashley@redwingarts.org or show up ready to create. There is no fee, but a free-will donation is accepted.
Friends book sale
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: March 9-11
Location: Red Wing Public Library Foot Room
Cost: Free
The Friends of the Library are hosting their spring book sale. The proceeds generated from the book sale go toward programming at the library and Friends of the Library events. The book sale is happening over three days at the Red Wing Public Library. Hours on Thursday and Friday are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. On Saturday there is a $2 bag sale.
Mathematical Mysteries
Time: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Date: March 8
Location: Sheldon Theatre
Cost:$10, Kids Play Free, Additional Youth $7.
Prepare to be amazed, dazzled and bewildered by Cahoots’ mind-blowing production Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries – a spectacular show where math, theater and digital technology collide to create a fun and interactive performance proving that understanding math can be fun!
Irish Comedy Tour
Time: 7:30- 9:30 p.m.
Date: March 11
Location: Sheldon Theatre
Cost: $35 / $27 / $19
Don’t miss these hilarious Irish-American comedians as they tear apart as well as validate all of the Irish myths and stereotypes. The group’s comedians and musicians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Ohio’s Michael Malone; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, Derrick Keane.
Parlay Lounge
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Date: March 9
Cost: Free
Show Me Your Hits Variety
Time: 8:30 p.m.- 11:55 p.m.
Date: March 10
Cost: Free
Lipstick-N-Dynamite
Time: 8:30 p.m.- 11:55 p.m.
Date: March 11
Cost: Free
