Fare for All
Date: Wednesday, May 31
Time: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Church of St. Joesph (435 West 7th Street)
“Fare For All is a great way to save money on high quality foods, credit, debit, EBT or cash accepted-No checks.”
Sheldon Theater 2023-2024 season announcement
Date: Thursday, June 1
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Sheldon Theater (443 West Third Street)
Cost: Free
The Sheldon Theater is hosting an announcement party for their 2023-2024 lineup. “The season announcement party begins with a pop and popcorn reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. introducing the complete 2023-2024 lineup of events.”
Free Family Fun Day
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: noon- 3 p.m.
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society
Cost: Free
“Check out Free Family Fun Day at the Goodhue County History Center! From 12-3 PM on Saturday, June 3rd For a day of learning about agriculture. Explore the museums ag room and see all the various tools used by early settlers. Try and make your own butter. Also, try your hand at grinding corn and eating a cornmeal biscuit.”
Concert in the Park- Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
The Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra will be presenting a concert in the park featuring film music and light classics. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and a picnic.
Book signing at Fair Trade Books
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: noon- 3 p.m.
Location: Fair Trade Books (320 Bush Street)
“Mary Logue will meet and greet and read from her new book ‘The Big Sugar: A Brigid Reardon Mystery.’”
Cannon Valley Trail Open House
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Events at Welch Station Access
Cost: Free
“The Cannon Valley Trail Annual Open House will be held Saturday June 3, which is also National Trials Day. Everyone can ride the trail free all day. Special events will be held at Welch Station Access.”
