Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Location: Red Wing Golf Course

Cost: $125 for single ticket, $1,000 for a table of eight

Habitat for Humanity is having their annual fundraiser this week at the Red Wing Golf Course. Register online at bidpal.net/springhassprung2023. Availability is a first reserved basis. The dress code is springtime cocktail attire. To sponsor a table at the event Contact Bob Hawley at bobhawley@gchabitat.org. To donate to their silent auction, contact Anna Kohrs at annakohrs@gchabitat.org

Rock and Read Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Location: Red Wing Public Library (225 East Avenue)

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Public Library hosts a story time event on Wednesdays. The story time events are held in the Story Well at the library. 

Wiggle Worms Toddler Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday, April 27

Location: Red Wing Public Library (225 East Avenue)

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Public Library hosts a story time event on Thursdays. The story time events are held in the Story Well at the library. 

 

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 27

Location: Deer Crest Senior Living (470 Hewitt Boulevard)

Cost: Free

Deer Crest Senior Living is opening their support group to the Red Wing public. This is open to friends, families and caregivers of people with a dementia diagnosis. For more information about this event call 651-267-5441 or email brandi.paulzine@fairview.org

The YAYA Boys Band live music

YAYA Boys
The YAYA Boys Band. Photo from the YAYA Boys.

Time: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 28

Location: Red Wing Barrel House (223 Main Street)

Cost: Free

The YAYA Boys will be playing live at the Red Wing Barrel House as part of their spring music series. 

The Jimmy Famous Band live music

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 29

Location: Red Wing Barrel House (223 Main Street)

Cost: Free

The Jimmy Famous Band will be playing live at the Red Wing Barrel House as part of their spring music series. 

Author Talk: P.J. Tracy

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, April 29

Location: Red Wing Public Library, Foot Room. (225 East Avenue)

Cost: Free

Join us to hear Tracy discuss her books and her journey to becoming an author.”

The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 29

Location: Sheldon Theater

Cost: Tickets $21 - $39

“Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Simply put, the most unique two person circus show you will ever see.”

