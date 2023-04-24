Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, April 25
Location: Red Wing Golf Course
Cost: $125 for single ticket, $1,000 for a table of eight
Habitat for Humanity is having their annual fundraiser this week at the Red Wing Golf Course. Register online at bidpal.net/springhassprung2023. Availability is a first reserved basis. The dress code is springtime cocktail attire. To sponsor a table at the event Contact Bob Hawley at bobhawley@gchabitat.org. To donate to their silent auction, contact Anna Kohrs at annakohrs@gchabitat.org.
Rock and Read Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.- 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 26
Location: Red Wing Public Library (225 East Avenue)
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Public Library hosts a story time event on Wednesdays. The story time events are held in the Story Well at the library.
Wiggle Worms Toddler Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
Date: Thursday, April 27
Location: Red Wing Public Library (225 East Avenue)
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Public Library hosts a story time event on Thursdays. The story time events are held in the Story Well at the library.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 27
Location: Deer Crest Senior Living (470 Hewitt Boulevard)
Cost: Free
Deer Crest Senior Living is opening their support group to the Red Wing public. This is open to friends, families and caregivers of people with a dementia diagnosis. For more information about this event call 651-267-5441 or email brandi.paulzine@fairview.org.
The YAYA Boys Band live music
Time: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 28
Location: Red Wing Barrel House (223 Main Street)
Cost: Free
The YAYA Boys will be playing live at the Red Wing Barrel House as part of their spring music series.
The Jimmy Famous Band live music
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29
Location: Red Wing Barrel House (223 Main Street)
Cost: Free
The Jimmy Famous Band will be playing live at the Red Wing Barrel House as part of their spring music series.
Author Talk: P.J. Tracy
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29
Location: Red Wing Public Library, Foot Room. (225 East Avenue)
Cost: Free
“Join us to hear Tracy discuss her books and her journey to becoming an author.”
The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29
Location: Sheldon Theater
Cost: Tickets $21 - $39
“Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Simply put, the most unique two person circus show you will ever see.”
