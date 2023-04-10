Buffalo Project tours
Time: First tour at 11 a.m., second tour at noon
Date: Thursday, April 13
Location: Edwin W. Buck Jr. Veteran Memorial Buffalo Project, Prairie Island. Follow directional signs.
Cost: Free
This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Buffalo Project and the role the Buffalo has had in teaching and preserving the Dakota culture. Attendees will learn about the project and experience the cultural and traditional teachings of our Buffalo relatives.
Double Down Daredevils
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 14
Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street
Cost: Free
The Double Down Daredevils will be performing at the Barrel House as part of the spring music series.
Master Gardeners – Mushrooms
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 15
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
Goodhue County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation at the library all about mushrooms. Learn which mushrooms are edible, which are the top toxics, the nutrition, cultivation and harvesting of mushrooms and some fun facts.
The Oatmeal Band
Time: noon
Date: Saturday, April 15
Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street
Cost: Free
Live music at the Barrel House on Sunday as part of their spring music series.
Thomas and James
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 15
Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street
Cost: Free
Live music at the Barrel House on Sunday as part of their spring music series.
