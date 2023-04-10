Buffalo Tours
The community is invited to tours of the Edwin Buck Jr. Veterans Memorial Buffalo Project. 
 

Buffalo Project tours

Time: First tour at 11 a.m., second tour at noon

Date: Thursday, April 13

Location: Edwin W. Buck Jr. Veteran Memorial Buffalo Project, Prairie Island. Follow directional signs.

Cost: Free

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Buffalo Project and the role the Buffalo has had in teaching and preserving the Dakota culture. Attendees will learn about the project and experience the cultural and traditional teachings of our Buffalo relatives. 

Double Down Daredevils

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 14

Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street

Cost: Free

The Double Down Daredevils will be performing at the Barrel House as part of the spring music series. 

Master Gardeners – Mushrooms

mushrooms
Mushrooms: Delicious, Deadly, Fascinating will be held at the Red Wing Public Library. Photo from Red Wing Public Library.

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, April 15

Location: Red Wing Public Library

Cost: Free

Goodhue County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation at the library all about mushrooms. Learn which mushrooms are edible, which are the top toxics, the nutrition, cultivation and harvesting of mushrooms and some fun facts. 

The Oatmeal Band

Oatmeal Band
The Oatmeal Band will be playing at Red Wing Barrel House. Photo from The Oatmeal Band.

Time: noon

Date: Saturday, April 15

Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street

Cost: Free

Live music at the Barrel House on Sunday as part of their spring music series.

Thomas and James

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 15

Location: Red Wing Barrel House, 223 Main Street

Cost: Free

Live music at the Barrel House on Sunday as part of their spring music series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you