Faces of Unity
Participants of this workshop will make their own paper stencil and several painted copies of the stencil that can be taken home. The stencils will then be used by artist Peyton Scott Russell to design and paint the “Faces of Unity” mural in downtown Red Wing.
The workshop is free and open to everyone ages 10 and older.
The workshop will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
Register: email emily@redwingarts.org
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
History Break
September’s History Break will be a presentation by reporter Lee Fang. More than anything, Fang is a research-based reporter, with journalistic skills that harness the power of finding original source documents and giving them context. In this seminar, he will present tips for researching historical documents and giving them life.
Fang believes that narratives of every community can be found with the same basic research techniques, stories that reveal the political struggles, migration patterns, moments of great achievement and failure, and the economic changes that shape who we are today and how our society came to be.
For his History Break visit at Goodhue County Historical Society, Lee will offer a 30-45 minute presentation overviewing his career and some investigative/historical research tips, followed by a 15-30 minute Q&A.
Currently an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center, Fang is researching and writing his second book, a project that dives deep into the history of colonialism and early labor struggles, with a focus on how elites stoked racism and tribal conflict in order to prevent solidarity among those they sought to control. Lee will use his residency to review original source documents, academic papers, and books that have researched this topic as a basis for his own writing.
The History Break will be from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Goodhue County Historical Society.
More information: 651-388-6024 or goodhuecountyhistory.org
Location: 1166 Oak St.
End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s River Cities kick off will be on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.
The walk will be in Colvill Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:20 a.m.
More information and donations: act.alz.org
Location: 507 Nymphara Lane
Midtown Men
The Midtown Men Tenth Anniversary Tour reunites stars from the Original Broadway Cast of the smash hit musical, ”Jersey Boys.”
Launched in 2010 from their three year rocket ride together bringing to life the sound story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Broadway’s breakout vocal sensation is widely celebrated for their signature renditions of the iconic hits of the 1960s. Together, they have played over 850 concerts across North America, Asia and Europe and have headlined over 35 major symphonies including The National Symphony and repeat engagements with The Boston Pops. Highlighted with their own high octane arrangements, slick moves and one of a kind repartee, their all new concert features even more iconic ‘60s music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Elvis, The Temptations, The 4 Seasons and more.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $47.
More information: 651-388-8700 or sheldontheatre.org
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
Parlay Lounge
Enjoy music from local bands and monthly drink specials. Find a comfortable seat to watch the game, grab a drink with your friends or dance the night away, all absolutely free of cover.
Phil Thompson Solo (Rat Pack hits): 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Them Pesky Kids (classic rock): 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23.
Nathan Hansen (country): 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24.
