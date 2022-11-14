History Break
Time: 12-1 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Location: Goodhue County History Society
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024
Steve Gardiner is the author of the book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota.” He will present during Goodhue County Historical Society’s November History Break.
Southeast Minnesota has experienced several powerful natural disasters. Learn about the history of some of the worst local disasters and their ramifications on the people of Goodhue County.
‘Fractured Rawness’
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19
Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Artists Rebecca Tolle and Judy Saye-Willis are featured in Red Wing Arts’ current show, “Fractured Rawness.”
Tolle’s oil paintings and Saye-Willis’ fiber arts reveal the fractured rawness of culture and the fibers that still hold us together.
The exhibit closes on Saturday, Nov. 19. Before the close of the exhibit, Red Wing Arts is hosting an artist reception. The community is welcome to attend the reception and meet Tolle and Saye-Willis.
Aspen trays
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
In this workshop participants will make aspen serving platters with master potter Glynnis Lessing. This event will be a fun, family-friendly workshop.
Participants will learn how to throw a slab, use stencils to create a tree pattern and the technique of inlaying color through wax. Results will be a medium large tray to wow your family and friends at your next gathering.
The workshop is capped at 15 participants. Individuals who are 10 and older can participate.
The participation fee is $70 and the materials fee is $15.
Literary salon
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 18
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Red Wing Arts is hosting its first annual Red Wing Literary Salon. Local authors John Jodzio, Molly Sutton Kiefer, Michelle Meyer and Jacqueline West will each share a reading from their work.
Jodzio's work has been featured in a variety of places including “This American Life,” “McSweeney's” and “New York Magazine.” He's the author of the short story collections, “Knockout,” “Get In If You Want To Live” and “If You Lived Here You’d Already Be Home.” Jodzio lives in Minneapolis.
Kiefer is the author of the lyric essay “Nestuary” (Ricochet Editions) as well as three poetry chapbooks. Her work has recently appeared in “Orion,” “Colorado Review,” “The Minnesota Review,” “The Journal” and elsewhere. Kiefer is the founding editor of “Tinderbox Poetry Journal” and runs the nonprofit press Tinderbox Editions. She lives with her family in Minnesota, where she teaches high school.
Meyer is a 50-something emerging poet, the author of “10 Pieces of Truth,” a chapbook, and “The Book of She,” a full-length collection of poetic character vignettes devoted to women. Her poems have appeared in “After the Pause,” “Autumn Sky Poetry Daily,” “Humana Obscura,” “Minnow Literary Magazine,” “Red Eft Review,” “Tabula Rasa Review” and “Welter Online,” among others. Meyer’s latest collection, “The Trouble With Being a Childless Only Child” is forthcoming from Cornerstone Press.
West is the author of the New York Times-bestselling middle grade series “The Books of Elsewhere,” the Schneider Family Award Honor Book “The Collectors,” and the young adult horror novel “Last Things.” West’s most recent book, “Long Lost,” received the Minnesota Book Award for middle grade literature. An award-winning poet and occasional actress, West lives with her family in Red Wing.
Artist showcase
Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19
Location: Anderson Center Main Gallery, 163 Tower View Drive.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Make your home and loved ones feel special and support local artists at the same time. The Winter Artist Showcase opens on Saturday, Nov. 19, and runs through Jan. 27 in the Anderson Center Main Gallery and features a wide range of decorative and functional work with something for everyone, including ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more.
The showcase will have a free reception from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the Holiday Home Tour.
Winter artist showcase artists include:
Wood sculpture by Paul Olson.
Jewelry by Lillian Abney, Emily Phillips and Ann-Marie Rose.
Ornaments by Jim Germain, Leslie Stewart and Lisa Walsh.
Ceramics by Sarah Hjelmberg, Kay Luetke, Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy and Donna Winberg.
Photography by Chap Achen, Deb Lee Carson, David Husom, Steve Ozone and W.P. Rodman.
Paintings, textiles and other 2-D work by Lynn Brown, Ian Hanesworth, Nikki Havekost, Sandy Hokanson, Mary Logue, Constance Misener, Chris Rackley, Lindsey Cherek Waller, Dan Weimer and Cate Whittemore.
More artists will be announced.
Mary Jo Pehl
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 18
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Join Mary Jo Pehl, comedian, storyteller and one of the stars of the cult television show “Mystery Science Theater 3000” for a hilarious evening. The event will include stories about getting married in middle-age, parents, dogs and of course, life as a former crossword puzzle clue in a major magazine.
Pehl currently writes and performs movie commentary with RiffTrax. She has written for the “Minneapolis Star Tribune,” “Minnesota Monthly,” “Austin Monthly,” “Austin Chronicle” and “Catholic Digest” among others, and has contributed to several anthologies, including “Listen to Your Mother” and “Life’s a Stitch: The Best of Contemporary Women’s Humor.” A comedian and storyteller as well, Pehl has been featured in the Mortified show and podcast, and has contributed commentaries on NPR’s All Things Considered. She’s also appeared at comedy and theater festivals, including San Francisco SketchFest, Minnesota Fringe Festival, and Austin’s Out of Bounds Comedy Festival.
From the King
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 20
Location: Shelson Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
If you want to see an Elvis show that has never been done, “From the King for the King” is where you should be. The show features songs that inspired Elvis and the songs for which Elvis won his only Grammy.
“From the King for the King, The Gospel According to Elvis,” features early 1960s faith standards such as “How Great Thou Art,” “Run On,” “I Believe in the Man in the Sky” and more.
Mick Sterling leads a four piece male chorus, a la The Jordanaires, along with a top flite rhythm section through a moving and emotional show that has never been seen in the Twin Cities.
Tickets start at $17. Kids play free.
