Simple watercolor
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $235 participation fee
In this workshop, Dan Wiemer will teach participants techniques that help solve the mysteries of watercolor. You will learn how to work with the watercolor medium, including wet-on-wet, wet-on-dry and luminous washes through a series of smaller studies and Wiemer’s approach of “see it, simplify it and state it”.
The class is fun and fast-paced. Participants will watch demonstrations and then apply the concepts to their own work through hands-on painting. Dan also uses friendly back and forth critiques for constructive feedback.
The workshop is for beginning to intermediate painters.
Roadside Geopoetics
Time: Noon
Date: Wednesday, Jan . 18
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society, 166 Oak St.
More information: www.andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
2022 Anderson Center artist-in-residence Ursula Lang is presenting a talk, “Roadside Geopoetics: Public Geology and Environmental History Along the Highway,” as part of the historical society’s History Break series.
In 1949, the Geological Society of Minnesota built the first of more than 60 roadside monuments, interpreting geological processes at sites of interest across Minnesota. In cooperation with state and local transportation entities, the monuments are built as wayside stops. Drawing on archival research, Lang will present early findings about the inception of the Geological Society of Minnesota, early activities of the GSM, and in particular the motivations for developing roadside markers at sites of geological interest. She will also share work-in-progress developed during her recent artist residency at the Anderson Center, which was focused on these markers and other sites of “public geology” in and around the Red Wing area.
Lang is an interdisciplinary researcher and writer with a Ph.D. in geography from University of Minnesota. She has a background in architecture and biology. Lang studies the social and environmental histories of place, in relation to the contested politics of land, property and the commons.
Handbuilt mugs
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 20
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $120 per couple
Bring your friend or date for a fun evening of art-making. Create a clay mug and learn how to add texture and a handle. Finish with colorful underglazes. Enjoy hot cocoa or cider and delicious snacks.
This class is for all experience levels and is for individuals 16 and older.
Decorative hand stitching
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 19
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St
Cost: $40 participation fee, $10 materials fee
This is part of a series of textile classes. Individuals can take one or all of them. No experience is required.
In this class participants will hand stitch small designs using Japanese Sashiko and western embroidery chain stitch. You can stitch on fabrics you dyed and printed in the previous class or fabric will be provided. Or bring something with you that could benefit from some hand stitched decoration! Following the class, you will have a variety of small samples to use on your own or in the following session.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Phil Thompson Duo, piano, 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Jerry Schmitt Band, country, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20
Minnesota Wild Watch Party, 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.