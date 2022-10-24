Pipescreams
The Sheldon’s organ has been undergoing repairs over the last couple of years and on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Sheldon will be getting it out for a spook-tacular evening.
Performers will be St. Olaf organ students with faculty and assorted ghosts.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14 and kids play free.
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
More information: 651-388-8700 or sheldontheatre.org
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today. From humble beginnings in the tiny town of Greentop, Missouri, Vincent’s musical heritage traces back five generations of the Vincent family. Her dad would pick her up from school each day, and they would sing and play till dinner. After dinner, friends came over, and they would sing and play till bedtime. She began her professional music career singing in her family’s band The Sally Mountain Show.
Now, Vincent is a multi-award winner with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association 2000 – 2006 and an 8th win of IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $23.
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
More information: 651-388-8700 or sheldontheatre.org
Wisdom mural dedication
The Anderson Center at Tower View invites community members to a formal dedication and reception for the Plant Wisdom Mural by public artist-in-residence Camila Leiva from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. This dedication event with the artist is happening at the mural’s location adjacent to the Del Dankers Pocket Garden in downtown Red Wing. Refreshments will be provided.
Leiva spent the entire month of May 2021 developing the Plant Wisdom Mural project as part of the Anderson Center’s First Step Public Artist Residency Program, which aims to serve as a catalyst for social action and relationship building in Red Wing. The daughter of a Minnesotan mother and a Chilean father, Leiva is a self-described bridge-builder. “I feel like I am from both places,” Leiva shares. This space of in-betweenness helps her build community across difference, and she brings that to her art practice. Leiva grew up with the Chilean concept of art as a collective process rather than the traditional image of an artist working solo. To her, “The beauty of art is when it’s done in the community.”
Location: 305 Plum St.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Books in the Barn
The Anderson Center is proud to present Minnesota writer Sun Yung Shin in the Tower View Barn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, for a public reading as part of the Books in the Barn series. General Admission tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for Anderson Center members and youth under 18.
Sun Yung will be presenting and reading from her newest book, “The Wet Hex” (Coffee House Press, 2022). Personal and environmental violations form the backdrop against which Sun Yung Shin examines questions of grievability, violence, and responsibility in The Wet Hex. Incorporating sources such as her own archival immigration documents, Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Christopher Columbus’s journals, and traditional Korean burial rituals, Sun Yung explores the ways that lives are weighed and bartered. Smashing the hierarchies of god and humanity, heaven and hell, in favor of indigenous Korean shamanism and animism, The Wet Hex layers an apocalyptic revision of nineteenth-century imagery of the sublime over the present, conjuring a reality at once beautiful and terrible.
Location: 163 Tower View Drive
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
The Wandering House
The Wandering House will be at the last Red Wing farmers market of the year.
Based in Northfield and originally from Chile, Cecilia is a documentary filmmaker, artist, and educator engaging rural communities in southern Minnesota in a multilayered exploration of home. As an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center during the month of October, Cecilia is utilizing The Wandering House, an ice-fishing house retrofitted as a mobile audio-recording studio, to offer an opportunity for Red Wing residents and visitors to speak candidly and privately about their understanding of home, along with their vision of and for their respective towns.
The Wandering House will be at the farmers market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: 212 Levee St.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Handbuilt covered containers
In this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating a hand-built container. Instructor Melissa Martinson will guide participants through building their containers with a coil-building technique, and decorating the creations using colorful underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The class will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The participation fee is $70 and the material fee is $15.
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Playing with Indigo
Learn several resist techniques including hand stitching, string and rubber bands, folding and clamping, and pole wrapping. The instructor will make a plant based natural indigo vat and discuss some of the history of indigo growing and dyeing. Participants will dye two organic cotton napkins with shibori patterns and another item of their choice – either a cotton bandana or cotton and silk scarf.
The workshop will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The participation fee is $80 and material fee is $15.
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
