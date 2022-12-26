Monroe Crossing
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Named in honor of Bill Monroe, “The Father of Bluegrass Music,” Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and even selections outside the bluegrass genre. Their superb musicianship and on-stage rapport have entertained audiences across the United States, Canada and Europe.
For nearly 20 years this Minnesota based band has averaged over 100 shows a year performing in intimate rooms, community theaters, major venues and outdoor festivals. They are favorites among bluegrass connoisseurs and non-bluegrass audiences alike. They love introducing newcomers to bluegrass music.
Monroe Crossing is one of the most entertaining acts in bluegrass today.
Tickets start at $19.
Welch fireworks
Time: 7 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Welch Village, 26685 County Road 7 Blvd. Welch.
More information: info@welchvillage.com or 651-258-4567
The Best place to see the show is while skiing/riding. Watch from the top of west slopes like Bakkelyka, Lookout, Sweeny or Fowl Play. Even if you are not skiing, pull into our parking areas and enjoy the show.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Piano Lounge with John Guari, contemporary jazz, 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29.
FlashMob, pop/variety, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
Disco Kingz, Disco tribute, 9 p.m.-12:15 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31.
