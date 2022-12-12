The Nutcracker
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon.
A holiday season crown jewel. Especially designed for families, this seasoned production develops themes of generosity, non-violence, and responsibility through the timeless tale of Clara’s fantastic voyage to the Land of the Sugarplum Fairy with her magical godfather, Drosselmeyer.
The show sold out in 2021.
Tickets start at $21, and kids play free.
New Standards holiday
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
The New Standards Holiday Show rings in the yule with a unique twist on traditional holiday concerts – one part variety show, one part homage to the season, one part irreverent, free-wheeling spectacle.
The trio is joined by a supporting cast replete with vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and as always, a dazzling lineup of special surprise guests. You won’t soon forget this show that has become a beloved annual tradition in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Minnesota stalwarts The New Standards create an intriguing blend of everything from classic cabaret to punk rock, from the freedom of jazz, to the soul of pop and rock. They make it work through sheer musicianship and offbeat humor.
The instrumentation is simple: John Munson of Trip Shakespeare/Semisonic fame on bass; Chan Poling, founder of the new-wave group The Suburbs on piano; and Steve Roehm on vibes. Chan and John split the singing. If that’s not enough, a footstomp here, a shout-out, a fiery solo, and it’s cooked. Simple, elegant, illuminating.
Tickets start at $29.
Roadside geopoetics
Time: 12 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St., Red Wing
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
October Anderson Center artist-in-residence Ursula Lang is presenting a talk, “Roadside Geopoetics: Public Geology and Environmental History Along the Highway,” at the Goodhue County Historical Society as part of the History Break series.
In 1949, the Geological Society of Minnesota built the first of more than 60 roadside monuments, interpreting geological processes at sites of interest across Minnesota. In cooperation with state and local transportation entities, the monuments are built as wayside stops.
Drawing on archival research, Lang will present early findings about the inception of the Geological Society of Minnesota, early activities of the Geological Society of Minnesota and in particular the motivations for developing roadside markers at sites of geological interest.
She will share work in progress developed during her recent artist residency at the Anderson Center, which was focused on these markers and other sites of “public geology” in and around the Red Wing area.
Lang is an interdisciplinary researcher and writer, with a doctorate in geography from the University of Minnesota, and a background in architecture and biology. She studies the social and environmental histories of place, in relation to the contested politics of land, property and the commons.
Who has access to natural resources, and how do we share and sustain these over time? The answers to these questions are shaped by social differences (such as race, gender and class), in conjunction with the built environments within which we are set.
Parlay Lounge
Enjoy music from Minnesota’s top local bands and monthly drink specials. The Parlay Lounge never has a cover charge.
Elvis with Anthony Shore, Elvis impersonation, 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15.
Pop Rocks, pop/variety, 9 p.m.-12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16.
Rough House, classic rock, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
