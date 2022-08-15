Natural dyeing
Join Maddy Bartsch from Three Rivers Fibershed for an indigo vat resist techniques workshop.
While seemingly complex from the outside, the world of natural dyeing is a lot like baking, where if you have the right recipe and an understanding of your ingredients, you can create something wonderful and replicate it for a lifetime. Indigo, one of the best-known natural dyes, is a great place to start. Students will learn about the complex history of indigo and how the dyeing process works, then practice multiple resist folding techniques to create unique patterns on tea towels, fabric squares, and bandanas. Participants will leave with a new understanding of the history and significance of indigo and how to create multiple resist folding techniques.
Bring gloves and be sure to dress in clothing that can get dyed blue! Light beverages and snacks will be provided. Feel free to bring a sack meal.
The workshop will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the North Studio Courtyard at the Anderson Center. The workshop is $60 for the general public and $55 for Anderson Center members. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Appropriate for ages 15 and older. The rain site is the Tower View cafeteria.
Location: 163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Trail music
InTandem is an acoustic duo from the Cannon Valley performing a variety of folk, blues, roots and Americana standards with vocal harmonies on guitars, mandolin, banjo and ukuleles. Brenda Owens (Cannon Falls) and Lee Mensinger (Red Wing) have been performing for years in the Cannon Falls and Red Wing areas and have played many times on the bike trail in Welch, as well as at the Red Wing Art Fair, Hobgoblin, Sargent’s Nursery in Red Wing, and at Ferndale Market and the Cannon River Winery in Cannon Falls.
The music will be at the trail access in Welch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Location: 26674 144th Avenue Way, Welch
More information: cannonvalleytrail.com
Foraged cocktails
Take your cocktails to the next level with the help of the Red Wing park naturalists. We will go on a short hike to teach you some basic wild edibles that can be used to make lush libations. Afterward you will sample some “mocktails” that you may choose to spike with a spirit from home. You will leave class with recipes for all of the drinks sampled so that you can replicate them for friends and family. Please register with a current email so we can send suggested spirit pairings for each mock tail.
The event will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participation is $30 per person.
Location: The Lower Quarry in Memorial Park
More information: http://www.rwps.org
Artmaking series
Join artists-in-residence Isa Reyes, Azzah Sultan, Lily Jue Sheng, Camille Wanliss and Rachel Collier for Afternoon Artmaking at the Anderson Center; a series of concurrent public art-making workshops, open studios, presentations and artist demonstrations. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Taking place at the North Studios Courtyard, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their equipment and techniques, or participate in workshops around needle felting, zine-making, collage-making, historical fiction and video production.
Drop-in visitors are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged for some activities. This is a free event.
1 p.m.: Zine-Making workshop with Isa Reyes
1-3 p.m.: Collage-Making workshop with Lily Jue Sheng
1-3 p.m.: Video Production open studio & activity with Azzah Sultan
2 p.m.: Video Mapping and Keying presentation with Azzah Sultan
2-4 p.m.: “Placing the Past: Creating Historical Fiction” workshop with Camille Wanliss
2-3 p.m.: Mixed-Media Fiber & Painting open studio with Rachel Collier
3-4 p.m.: “Painting with Wool” Needle Felting workshop with Rachel Collier
Location: 163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Concert in the park
With strong influences from Motown, Muscle Shoals and the Summer of Love, JoJo Green gives a nostalgic feeling to a fresh sound, easy on the ears and exciting to the body. Listeners are mesmerized by JoJo Green’s powerhouse vocals mixed with agile woodwinds, shredding guitars, funky bass and driving drums are a surefire crowd pleaser.
The concert will be at the Central Park Bandshell from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Location: West Fourth Street and West Avenue
More information: redwingarts.org
Covered containers
In this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating a hand-built container. Instructor Melissa Martinson will guide participants through building their containers with a coil-building technique, and decorating the creations using colorful underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The workshop will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The workshop is for individuals 14 and older. Participation fees are $70 and material fees are $15.
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org
Pinch pot animals
Using basic pinch pot techniques, learn how to make an animal from the real world or your imagination! Photos and examples will be provided as a launching point. Decorating with colorful underglazes, firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The class will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Clay and Creative Center. The workshop is for students after 7 to 12. The participation fee is $30 and materials fee is $15.
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.