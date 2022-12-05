Andy and Bing
Time: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
“An Andy and Bing Christmas” celebrates and re-creates the perfect Christmas albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby with a one of a kind 19-piece band. The show features the vocal talents of Cate Fierro, Sara Renner, Shalo lee and Lisi Wright, with the violin virtuosity of Cierra Hill, Jesse Kellerman and Greg Byers, the grand percussion of Erik Schee, a four piece horn section led by Jim Hann and a sophisticated and precise rhythm section.
Lead vocals are handled by former U of M Gopher and Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht and Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and Midwest Music Hall of Fame inductee, Mick Sterling. Featured songs include “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “White Christmas” and more.
Tickets start at $21 and kids play free.
Soul of the Season
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Brian Owens embodies the ideas and images of heart and soul wholeheartedly in his music and in his life. He is a singer, songwriter and community activist based in Ferguson, Missouri. Most known for his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” sung with his father which amassed over 100 million views between YouTube and Facebook, his rich and soulful voice invites the listener into a sea of emotions. Owens focuses his musical style in the realm of ’60s and ’70s gospel and soul, taking inspiration from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield and more.
Owens will be joined by Anita Jackson and Malena Smith at the Sheldon Theatre. Jackson recorded as a background vocalist for Bette Midler, Patti Austin and Mariah Carey. Smith has performed on stages throughout the U.S. and in Japan.
Tickets start at $23 and kids play free.
Holiday market
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Red Wing Arts is hosting a one-day holiday market. The market will feature artists selling unique, handmade gifts, free family arts activities, live music, artist demonstrations and fire dancing.
Timeline
10 a.m. to noon: Artist demonstrations
11:30 a.m.: Live music with Carriage House
2-4 p.m.: Artist reception featuring glass artists Gerie Thelen
4:30 p.m.: Fire dancing performance
All day: Artist and food vendors, face painting, pottery by over 40 artists, artmaking for all ages and more.
Holiday home tour
Times and dates: Tours start at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 9. On Saturday, Dec. 10, tours start at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Location: Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Drive
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Lovingly decorated for the holiday season by local designers and businesses, the Tower View residence was built in 1916-1917 by A.P. and Lydia Anderson. The holiday home tour is the only opportunity for the general public to tour this landmark home.
A six-bedroom, four-bathroom Georgian Revival style home, the Tower View residence is listed on the National Historic Register.
Guided tours depart for the home from the main entrance to the galleries. Guests must be present and checked in at the main entrance at least five minutes before their tour start time. Tours are 40-60 minutes in duration. Tours are not recommended for children age 4 and under.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. It is free for Anderson Center members.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.
Them Pesky Kids, classic rock, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9.
The Whiskies, variety, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.
