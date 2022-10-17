Caravan Du Nord
The Minnesota Music Coalition describes Caravan Du Nord as “a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, bringing top regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns across greater Minnesota for a weekend of workshops, networking and performances." The Caravan du Nord is an ongoing project of the Minnesota Music Coalition.
The caravan will be at the Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Headlining the concert is NunnAbove, a group of four siblings. The Sheldon says on its website that Nunnabove is “weaving in and out of a wide variety of fresh styles, with astonishingly rich musical imaginations. The group delivers on a distinctive sound that leaves the listener wanting to hear more.
Opening for NunnAbove are The Foxgloves and Hannah Lou Woods.
The Foxgloves are an all-female Americana band from the Twin Cities. Their high energy performances, heartfelt storytelling, four-part harmonies and unique instrumentation have swept them onto big stages throughout the region.
Hannah Lou Woods is an award-winning indie singer-songwriter who writes straight from the heart. Fusing her signature messages of self-healing and universal love with soulful vocals and intricate piano and guitar arrangements, Hannah’s music bears witness to the full spectrum and experience of being human.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14.
Workshops
Workshops will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Sheldon Theatre. The workshops are free and open to the public.
Marketing for musicians, presented by Youa Vang: Learn how to put together an EPK, and how you can enhance your public relations and publicity activities to gain awareness and attention for yourself as a musician. The workshop will be at 3 p.m.
Your MN musician toolbox; resources and funding ideas for musicians, pretend by Joanna Schnedler: Are you looking for more information about what is out there to help you as a musician at any level? Music Coalition staff will provide an overview of the MMC programs and resources, what are some other ways to connect and learn, and give a brief overview of funding opportunities for musicians in Minnesota.
Networking social hour: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Manufacturers Month
Manufacturer’s luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, St. James Hotel, $15 per person.
Public tour: Central Research Laboratories, 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3965 Pepin Ave.
Public tour: Xcel Energy Steam Plant, 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 801 East 5th St.
Public tour: SCS Elevator Products, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 310 Cannon River Ave. North
History Break
Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting a manufacturing themed history break. Speaker Bill Simmons is the plant manager at the ADM facility in Red Wing. Simmons will be exploring the history of ADM here in Red Wing.
This facility next to the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor was started in 1902 by a group of local businessmen but has gone through a few name changes and owners since then and has continued processing flaxseed since its beginnings. Simmons will talk about what the company does here in town.
The history break will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the historical society.
Location: 1166 Oak St.
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024
Bluff Color Fest
This race will be run in Red Wing. This time of year the leaves are changing and there is no better place to see them than running through the trees and looking out over the Mississippi River Valley. The event is held on Memorial Bluff featuring pathways through open pristine prairies, closed forest glades and tight single track climbing a challenging sandstone ridge.
The race will consist of a 3.1 and 5 mile loop. Individuals can sign up for the 3.1 mile, 5 mile, 10 mile or half marathon. There is also an option for a 3.1 mile run and 5 mile hike.
The Bluff Color Fest start and finish at Mississippi National parking lot located a mile from downtown Red Wing.
This run is hosted by Friends of the Bluffs. The organization’s mission is to increase the enjoyment, promotion, and stewardship of Red Wing’s bluffs. Those include Barn Bluff, Sorin’s Bluff (Memorial Park), and the Billings-Tomfohr Conservation Area.
More information and registration: bluffcolorfest.com
Open studio
The Anderson Center invites community members of all ages to participate in an open studio with artist-in-residence Cole Redhorse Jacobson in the North Studios at Tower View from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Participants will meet the artist and learn more about his practice and current projects. Jacobson’s open studio is happening in conjunction with other activity at the Anderson Center, including an installation of Cecilia Cornejo’s Wandering House and a site visit by Minnesota and Wisconsin art educators as part of their fall conference.
Jacobson is a mixed media visual artist and an enrolled member of the Prairie Island Indian Community. As Mdewakanton Dakota, Jacobson’s artwork speaks about the many complex threads that tie us to this land, to the cosmos, and to our relationships with each other.
He pursued his passion with a bachelor of fine arts from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. While Jacobson often works in contemporary media, he’s drawn to traditional art forms of the Dakota people, including beadwork, quillwork, textile work and traditional painting. In 2018, Jacobson was awarded the Minnesota Historical Society’s Native American artist-in-residence. He worked closely with their collections and resources to revitalize the Woodland-style hunyuski (pucker toe, or split toe) moccasins that were traditionally crafted and worn within Dakota communities.
Location: 163 Tower View Drive
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Fashion show
Red Wing Arts is hosting a fashion show from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The event has a $5 cover fee.
The show will feature garments by local designer Jordan Carpenter.
Carpenter says on his website, “Creating is in my blood so I do it as much as possible. I enjoy being in theater productions, church choir, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. I love to travel and plan to often in my lifetime.Fashion has been an outlet of self expression for me for my entire life. My style has undergone many changes but I feel that I am finally coming into my own and finding my true style.”
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.