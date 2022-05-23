“Glensheen,” the musical
It’s 1977 and an heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse is lying lifeless on the staircase. A robbery? A clumsy break-in? A conspiracy? A scandal! The Congdon family tragedy splashed across the headlines of every newspaper in Minnesota. But what really happened on that fateful night at the Glensheen Mansion? Whodunit?
Witness this dark musical that tackles the tale with wicked dialogue and evocative music.
“Glensheen,” the smash musical by composer/librettist Chan Poling and bookwriter Jeffrey Hatcher that starred Jen Maren as Marjorie Caldwell, the would-be heiress caught up in the notorious Congdon murders. Staged by Ron Peluso, “Glensheen” sold out three runs at History Theatre.
Now the musical is coming to Red Wing. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, through Saturday, May 28. Tickets start at $33 and can be found at sheldontheatre.org or at the door.
Advanced pasta making with Chef Antonio Cecconi
If you have mastered Chef Antonio’s pasta and sauces, advanced pasta making is the class for you. Prepare to challenge yourself as you learn to make impressive pasta dishes such as a timballo pasta tower, lasagna, stuffed tortellini and pasta with fragrant herbs prepared al cartoccio.
A pre-session social hour will be held at 5 p.m. in Sala Del Vino. Participants will be greeted with a glass of sparkling Brillante and Chef Antonio's Gran Piatto Misto. As you cook through each course, you will taste wines Chef Antonio has selected to pair with this menu.
Wine will also be available for purchase should you wish to enjoy a glass of your favorite Villa Bellezza wine during class, or purchase bottles to take home.
The class will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Villa Bellezza Winery & Vineyards in Pepin. The class is $85 per person. For more information, call 715-442-2424 ext. 4205.
Field of Honor
Flags will be on display in Bay Point Park in honor of veterans. Flags will be on display from Friday, May 27, through Tuesday, May 31. The program will be at 6 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Flags can be sponsored in honor or memory of a veteran. Each flag is $25. For more information, visit redwingareaseniors.org.
Tuesday Coffee Concert
As spring is upon us, Carolyn Campfield, John Huth and Sarah Lockwood look forward to performing selections that have renewed and restored their lives as performers coming out of the last two years of the pandemic. Works by Faure, Copland and Dougherty will be performed.
The free concert will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at the Hastings Arts Center.
For more information about this concert and upcoming events, visit hastingsartscenter.org.
Dierks Bentley at Treasure Island
Country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bently has received 14 Grammy nominations. The multi-platinum musician’s hits include “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Gone” and more.
Bentley will be at Treasure Island Resort and Casino as part of his “Beers On Me” tour. Country musician Ashley McBryde will join Bentley in Welch.
The Concert will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27, in Treasure Island;s amphitheater. General admission is $42.50 and reserved seating starts at $57. For more information and tickets, visit www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment.
Treasure Island’s Parlay Lounge
Events at the Parlay Lounge are free. For more information about the lounge and upcoming events, visit ticasino.com.
Wednesday, May 25, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Phil Thompson Solo, piano.
Thursday, May 26, 7–10 p.m., Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos.
Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., Free and Easy, funk/soul/variety.
Saturday, May 28, 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.: Maiden Dixie, country.
