‘North’ reception
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 27
Location: Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Dr.
Cost: free
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Anderson Center at Tower View and Zeitgeist New Music Ensemble are proud to present “North,” a new installation work by Mary Ellen Childs in collaboration with visual artist Lindsy Halleckson, the musicians of Zeitgeist, and videographers Tamara Ober & Caitline Hammel. Running Friday, Jan. 27, through April 22, “North” is the debut program for the Anderson Center’s new untitled gallery, located in the lower level of the main building on its Red Wing campus.
The installation opens with an artist reception, featuring drinks and refreshments.
Based on the stark winter environment of the Arctic, “North” combines recorded music and sound, abstract paintings in winter hues, projected imagery of northern snowscapes, and sculptural elements to create an immersive environment in which to consider our northernmost lands and their connection to all of us wherever we live.
“North” is inspired by Mary Ellen Childs’s experience participating in the Arctic Circle Expedition, a residency project that places artists onboard an Arctic-bound scientific vessel. Departing from the international territory of Svalbard—10 degrees from the North Pole—Childs lived aboard a Tall Ship, sailing and making landfall daily to explore the terrain and collect recordings & imagery.
Putting it together
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 26
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Cost: $40 participation fee and $10 materials fee
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Using the fabrics made in the previous classes (or pieces purchased from the instructor or brought in by you) participants will use various collage, patchwork and Boro (Japanese patchwork) techniques to make useful objects or objects for display.
You can choose between several projects including drink coasters, bags and pouches, brooches, a headband, cup cozy, table runner, or a piece of art to frame.
Dawn Zero Erickson is the teaching artist for this class.
Kids clay
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 27
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Cost: $45
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Kids will create their own snowman friend out of clay, using underglazes to add fun accessories and character. The snowmen will then be covered in clear glaze before firing. They will be ready for pick up in two to three weeks.
If minimum enrollment is not met by Sunday, Jan. 22, the class will be canceled on this date. Registration will remain open after this date if the minimum enrollment has been met.
This class is for students ages four and up.
Zombie Prom
Times and dates: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26; 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28; 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
Cost: $20, student tickets are $13
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
This year’s Red Wing High School musical is “Zombie Prom.”
This girl-loves-ghoul rock ‘n’ roll Off Broadway musical is set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal. Pretty senior, Toffee, has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom. The principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on him as the freak du jour. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage.
