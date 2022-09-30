Red Wing Arts Fall Festival
Festival visitors can expect a variety of high-caliber original works of art for purchase, as well as other opportunities to be inspired, whether it’s listening to concerts in the Central Park bandshell, watching live painting, creating something beautiful, or eating delicious food.
Visit, shop, play, dine, and enjoy a day of fine art at the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival – and take in fall color at its peak in beautiful downtown Red Wing.
The festival will run from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
More information: www.redwingartsfallfestival.org
Location: Downtown Red Wing, West 3rd and Bush streets, and Central Park, West 4th Street and East Avenue.
Painting botanicals
Enjoy an evening of creativity during this no-experience-required painting workshop. Instructor Matt Klooster will walk participants through a step-by-step process to create a botanical painting.
All supplies are provided for this class and all artistic levels are welcome. Get ready to have some fun in a relaxed environment and leave with creation you’ll be proud to show off.
The class is for individuals 16 and older. The participation fee is $70 and the materials fee is $15. The class is limited to 10 participants.
The workshop will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
Wandering House
The Anderson Center at Tower View and Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County invite the community to a welcome reception with artist-in-residence Cecilia Cornejo. The event will take place at the Tower View Barn at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and will feature tasty tamales and refreshments. Cornejo will show excerpts from her documentary film, “Ways of Being Home,” and talk about the many ways in which you can participate in her ongoing project, “The Wandering House.”
This event is free, bilingual (English/Spanish), and open to all community members. No advance registration is necessary. The format is casual and the event will conclude no later than 8 p.m.
More information: www.andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Location: 163 Tower View Drive
Barbaro
Barbaro’s musical vision explores their collective life experiences through intricate instrumentation, creatively bending traditional music into a style that is all their own. The Minneapolis-Winona based rising stars have created their eclectic sound through original songwriting craft, with inspiration derived from bluegrass, jazz and chamber music. The Sheldon Theatre shares that their new album, “Dressed in Roses,” released January 2020, “Stands as a true testament to their musical identity and the sound that has launched one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $17 and kids play free.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
How to Survive Middle School
In this brand new multimedia performance, kids talk to kids in a compelling, funny and educational show. Dealing with real issues affecting students today including social media, testing, bullying and peer pressure these video testimonials by kids and their advocates (along with a generous dose of Robert Post’s signature humor) is sure to resonate with school and public audiences alike.
Comedian Robert Post barely survived middle school. Struggling because of various learning disabilities, he found that making people laugh saved him. One of Post’s childhood report cards in Columbus, Ohio, gave a hint as to how his future might unfold. Not amused by Post’s antics, his teacher created a whole new column of categories describing maladaptive behavior. Happily for audiences around the world, Post stuck with antics. The result: a dazzling performance career that continues to defy categories.
The show will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets are $10 and kids play free.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
Parlay Lounge
Enjoy music from local bands and monthly drink specials. Find a comfortable seat to watch the game, grab a drink with your friends or dance the night away, all absolutely free of cover.
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6.
High and Mighty (variety): 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7.
Lipstick-N-Dynamite (rock/variety): 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.