Yarn dyeing
Join Alejandra Sanchez from Three Rivers Fibershed for a yarn dyeing workshop from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Studio Courtyard at the Anderson Center.
The workshop will explore the magical world of natural dyes and will focus on locally grown dye plants. Sanchez will guide participants through the process of extracting beautiful colors from these plants and how to apply them to wool yarn. The class will also engage in a discussion on the history and cultural significance of the plants, while learning how to cultivate and grow them in your own garden. Each student will take home three skeins of naturally dyed yarn. All experience levels are welcome.
The class fee is $150 for the general public and $130 for Anderson Center members. Space is limited, advance registration is required. Appropriate for ages 15 and older. Rain site is the Tower View Cafeteria.
Light beverages and snacks will be provided. Feel free to bring a sack meal.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Location: 163 Tower View Drive
Smalti workshop
In this weekend workshop, participants will learn the basics of working with smalti – the beautiful Italian glass that has been used in mosaics for centuries. Deb D’Souza will teach about different types of smalti, how they are made, and how to cut them with both nippers and hammer and hardie. Instruction includes how to use thin set mortar as a setting medium and how to work from an image. Learn basic setting styles, both ancient and modern.
Participants will leave the class with a colorful 6-inch-by-6 inch Smalti mosaic. Use of tools, substrate, glass and all materials are included. No art or mosaic experience necessary.
Participants can either choose a simple design image from D’Souza’s collection or send an image they would be interested in creating to info@redwingarts.org at least two days before the class. It’s important that the design is simple.
The class will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
Books in the Barn
The Anderson Center is proud to present Minnesota writer Michael Kleber-Diggs in the Tower View Barn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, for a public reading as part of the Books in the Barn series.
Originally from Kansas, Kleber-Diggs (KLEE-burr digs) is a poet, essayist, literary critic and arts educator based in St. Paul. His debut poetry collection titled “Worldly Things” won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize and is a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. His work has appeared in Lit Hub, the Rumpus, Rain Taxi, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Water~Stone Review, Midway Review, North Dakota Quarterly and several anthologies. Kleber-Diggs is a past fellow with the Givens Foundation for African American Literature, a past winner of the Loft Mentor Series in Poetry, and the former Poet Laureate of Anoka County libraries. With a background in law, Kleber-Diggs possesses a potent focus on justice and serves as the board chair of the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop. Kleber-Diggs has also worked extensively with the Loft Literary Center and Trio House Press.
General admission tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for Anderson Center members and youth under 18.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Location: 163 Tower View Drive
Meet Kleber-Diggs
Michael Kleber-Diggs will participate in a meet-and-greet and book signing event from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Fair Trade Books.
This outreach event is part of a mini residency that is happening in conjunction with Kleber-Diggs’s Books in the Barn reading. During his stay, Kleber-Diggs is also offering workshops to students at Red Wing High School, Tower View Alternative High School and the Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Location: 320 Bush St.
Lonestar
Not every musician has the opportunity to revisit and even potentially improve upon their biggest hits. But on the forthcoming Ten to 1 record, the award-winning band Lonestar is taking a fresh look at all 10 of its chart-topping country songs.
Lonestar will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $35.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
Land Trust Days
Celebrate 2022 Land Trust Days with the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust.
Enjoy an autumn hike at the community forest with friends and family on Sept. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy cider, Land Trust Days information and LED luminaries to light your way on a self-guided hike. Your trip can begin at either the Community Forest County Road FF entrance or at the Kinni River, down the hill on the path from city entrance point #12, where the Rocky Branch meets the Kinnickinnic River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.