Canine Stars
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 5
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
Cost: Tickets start at $21
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
The Canine Stars educational entertainment act features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and South Korea.
The Canine Stars is led by Keri Caraher and Ethan Wilhelm. Caraher and Wilhelm are the emcees of The Canine Stars shows, as well as lead performers, drivers, laborers and pooper scoopers. They have created the productions from start to finish.
Letterpress cards
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 4
Location: Anderson Center’s Granary Printmaking Studio
Cost: $140 for general public and $125 for Anderson Center members
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Join Twin Cities printmaker and book artist Erin Maurelli for a letterpress printing workshop.
Maurelli is a great technician and aims to help students improve their technique as well as explore their creativity. Students will utilize the Anderson Center’s extensive library of typeface and decorative ornaments to go hands-on with a Vandercook 219 Letterpress. Participants will leave with a dozen of their very own original letterpress greeting cards; just in time for Valentine’s Day. This class is a unique opportunity to become more familiar with the letterpress process, as well as the Anderson Center’s printmaking studio, which is rented out to experienced printmakers.
Maurelli is a Twin Cities based artist working primarily in printmaking and book arts. She is a Tamarind Certified master printer and collaborative printmaker. Her work is centered on aspects of the human body as the most amazing form of biotechnology. Maurelli draws parallels between a man-made physical world and the micro-functioning of our own bodies. Her work points out similarities found in nature, our own cellular structure and human constructs.
The workshop is for participants 16 and older. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Registration is open on the Anderson Center website.
Free Family Fun Day
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 4
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024
The Goodhue County Historical Society’s February Free Family Fun Day will celebrate Valentine’s Day. The day will include crafts, candy and history at the history center.
Visit the center and create a variety of fun Valentine’s Day gifts and cards while learning the history behind the famous Hallmark holiday.
Songwriters in the round
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 2
Location: Home Plate Grill and Dugout Lounge, 227 Bush St.
Cost: No cover fee
More information: minnesotarecordcompany.com
Six talented songwriters share their songs in a round robin format. All original music presented by the folks who created it, similar to what you might experience at the World Famous Blue Bird Cafe in Nashville. Songwriters for this night are Tony Cuchetti, Bob Niemiec, Rya Peck, Tim Thomas, Glenn Elvig and Tom Peschges
