Members show
Time and date: Noon on Friday, Jan. 13, through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
This exhibition features and celebrates nearly 50 talented member artists of Red Wing Arts. The artwork showcased in this eclectic exhibit includes a wide variety of media, styles and techniques.
Northern lights storytime
Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Participants will read together and enjoy the illustrations from “The Lights That Dance In The Night” by Yuval Zommer. They will then create art inspired by the book. Children must be accompanied by an adult care-giver.
The event is for children ages 2-7. The participation fee is $25 and an additional $10 for other children in the family.
Print and dye
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 12
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Learn how to dye cotton fabric. You can dye your fabrics in solid colors or learn a few simple shibori (Japanese tie-dye) techniques. Try your hand at printing on fabric using pre-made silk screens and hand print blocks. Following the class, you will have a variety of small samples to use on your own or in either or both of the following sessions.
This class is part of a series of textile classes. Take one or all. No previous experience necessary.
The participation fee is $40 and the materials fee is $15.
The Artist's Way
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays starting on Jan. 11 and running through April 5.
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center
A 13-Week journey into self discovery.
Based on the classic by Julie Cameron, this 13-week program helps individuals to explore artistic talents, ways we block our creativity, telling the truth about who we are, and living our best lives. This class will require you to be willing to journal every day three pages of long hand, read a chapter a week and devote 30 to 60 minutes each week to complete the questions at the end of each chapter.
The class is $200 and capped at 16 participants. Participants must bring a copy of the book.
Book club
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Participants will explore biographies, memoirs, fiction and non-fiction books about artists and for artists on the second Tuesday of every month. Feel free to bring a snack to share.
For the first meeting, participants will read and discuss “Chrysalis” by Kim Todd. We can decide at the first meeting how we will pick future books.
The participation fee is $5.
Danger Committee
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
The Danger Committee came about when international juggling champions met the world’s greatest knife thrower at an improv comedy theater. The Danger Committee has been doing live, theatrical performances for more than a decade. Their show combines precision knife throwing, world class juggling and a whole lot of comedy. They have performed in theaters across the country and have been on multiple television shows including America’s Got Talent.
And now they are coming to the Sheldon Theatre.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Phil Thompson Duo, piano, Thursday, Jan. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Jacuzzi Puma, variety, Friday, Jan. 13, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Rhino, variety, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
