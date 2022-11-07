Veterans Day
Time: 9:20-10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 11
Location: Red Wing High School Sonju gymnasium. Enter through the district office doors.
More information: redwingchamber.com
This event commemorating veterans will feature guest speaker, Capt. John Plehal, who is retired from the U.S. Navy.
Music will be provided by the Red Wing High School band, Ovation Choir and musicians from Minnesota State College Southeast.
The community is welcome to honor veterans and service members.
Amy Helm
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm’s third album, “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation. Due out June 18 via Renew Records/BMG, these 10 songs represent a gathering of ideas and experiences, friends and collaborators. Yet, the album also marks a landing — a pause for the traveling musician and mother of two young boys who was seeking clarity in her calling and career.
After making multiple albums and performing in far-flung places, Helm returned home to Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studios just before the pandemic to record “What the Flood Leaves Behind” and reclaim a sense of self.
An impressive group of friends and collaborators joins Helm on “What the Flood Leaves Behind.” With musical polyglot Josh Kaufman (whose credits range from Taylor Swift’s Folklore to the Grammy-nominated Bonny Light Horseman) producing and contributing on piano, guitar, and mandolin, the record brings Helm’s powerful, emotive vocals to the forefront of the album.
Helm will perform songs from her new album at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $23 and kids play free.
Kids’ clay
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Create a hand-built mug from clay. Kids will learn how to make a ceramic mug using hand-building techniques of slabs and coils and can decorate their mug with underglaze. A clear food-safe glaze will be applied after class.
The class is for kids ages 6-12. The participation fee is $55 and materials fee is $10.
Containers workshop
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 11
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
In this workshop, grow your pottery skills by creating a hand-built container. Instructor Melissa Martinson will guide participants through building their containers with a coil-building technique, and decorating the creations using colorful underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The workshop is for individuals ages 14 and older. The participation fee is $70 and the materials fee is $15.
Second Saturday demo
Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Ceramic artist Jenn Angell will be demonstrating hand building and wheel throwing techniques. All are welcome to meet Angell and chat about clay!
Wood block ornaments
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
During this holiday inspired class, participants will create five wood ornaments that are approximately 3-inches by 3 inches. Several designs, paints and ribbons will be available. These also make great homemade gifts and gift tags.
The class is for kiddos in first grade and older. The participation fee is $25, and the materials fee is $15.
