Clue
Phoenix Theatre presents “Clue.”
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit?
Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue” is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
The play opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Sheldon Theatre. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday, Sept. 18 show is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Tickets are $16. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Teen Studio
Eager to start creating outside of the classroom? Have questions about different media and techniques? Or just looking for a space to make art? Join Red Wing Arts for open studio access and demonstrations on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. for teens, ages 13 and up.
Some art supplies will be provided. Participants are invited to also bring their own supplies.
A $5 donation is suggested, payable at the door.
DSI Triathlon
Join Disability Support International for a paddle-based triathlon that can be done as a solo, tandem or relay race. There is also an inclusive 4K untimed run, walk or wheel race for all ages and abilities. This is more than a race, this is a mission for a more inclusive world.
The triathlon will be at Colvill Park and the inclusive 4K will be at Bay Point Park. Both events start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. A closing ceremony will be at 2 p.m.
For registration, bib pick-up information and more, visit ds-international.org/events.
Strategies seminar
Hosted by Hiawatha Valley Society for Human Resource Managers and Red Wing Area Manufacturers Association, the People Strategies for Future Success is a seminar designed to discuss effective, realistic and creative strategies to recruit, engage, and retain top talent.
Participants of the half-day seminar will learn:
What demographic trends are telling us about current state and future state of our local labor market. Should we have seen this coming?
How employers are planning and strategizing regarding new legal and regulatory issues to make them work for you, not against.
What creative people strategies and tactics some employers are using to survive and thrive in these challenging times.
The seminar will be from 7:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Minnesota State College Southeast’s Red Wing campus.
Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit redwingchamber.com.
Clay workshop
In this workshop Tami Resler will guide students through the using armatures, supports and hollow-out techniques to create larger sculptures. Students will learn various techniques to help them create heavier, larger sculptures that won't collapse or explode. Decorating with colorful underglazes, firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The workshop will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. Individuals 15 and older are invited to attend. The participation fee is $70 and the material fee is $15. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
Wall art workshop
Using basic sgraffito tools and techniques, Tami Resler will guide students through the steps to make a beautiful piece of art they'll be proud to hang on the wall. Decorating with colorful underglazes, firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The workshop will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. Individuals 15 and older are invited to attend. The participation fee is $70 and the material fee is $15. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
Leaf printing
In this workshop, Linda Snouffer will guide participants through the techniques needed to make a leaf print wreath or other design on a 8” x 8” wood panel. You will learn how to put a sheer pigment on a wood board and how to do basic leaf printing using a paint brush method. You will practice leaf printing making 3-6 cards before making your final piece.
The workshop will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The participation fee is $65 and the material fee is $20. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
Conversation with Aiken
Ta-coumba T. Aiken is known for his public murals, sculptures and collaborative projects. Currently he has a solo exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot, titled “Just My Imagination.”
Red Wing Arts is hosting a conversation with Aiken from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery. The event is free and audience participation is encouraged.
