Lightwire
Time: 1 and 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 388-8700
Follow the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole his adventure begins.
Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias, light up the stage in Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky. Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and performs in complete darkness. Brighten your holidays this season with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
Tickets start at $16 and kids play free. Additional youth tickets start at $12.
St. James Christmas
Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25
Location: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St.
More information: st-james-hotel.com or 651-388-2846
The St. James Hotel hosts meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Scarlet Kitchen and Bar will have brunch and dinner both days.
On Christmas Eve brunch will be served from 7 a.m.-1:45 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will be available from 2-10 p.m.
On Christmas Day brunch will be available from 7 a.m.-1:45 p.m. A limited dinner menu will be served from 3-6 p.m.
Reservations for both Christmas Eve and Day are highly recommended. Reservations can be made by calling 651-385-5544.
Brass, organ holiday
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater, 109 Locust St., Hudson
More information: thephipps.org or 715-386-2305
Back for a second year, the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble joins forces with organist Bill Chouinard to present holiday favorites through the power of brass and majesty of the Wurlitzer organ. This joyful concert promises to fill the center with holiday cheer as this unique combination of instruments plays the music of the season.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for youth.
Cabaret Night
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 22
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater, 109 Locust St., Hudson
More information: thephipps.org or 715-386-2305
After a sold-out cabaret series last season, the St. Croix Valley Opera upsizes their popular concert for the main stage, taking on all the holiday hits.
Featuring Jennifer Eckes and friends, this special holiday cabaret edition will weave together songs and stories for a fabulous evening of entertainment honoring the most wonderful time of the year.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for youth.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22.
Nathan Hansen, country, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23
