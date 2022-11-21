Holiday artisan boutique
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 25.
Location: 418 Levee St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
The Holiday Artisan Boutique exhibit in the Depot Gallery provides affordable, handmade gifts by over 30 local and regional artists. The boutique includes ceramics, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, textiles, wood and more.
The boutique opens on Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31.
During the Holiday Stroll on Friday, Nov. 25, strollers can visit the artisan boutique. The Depot Gallery will also have s’mores, caroling and a tree lighting.
Sheldon Brass Band
Date and time: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band preserves and advances the musical genre of the British brass band.
The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band was founded in 1989 as the resident performing ensemble at the newly-restored, turn-of-the-century, T. B. Sheldon Theatre. The band uses the instrumentation of the traditional British-style brass band and plays a broad variety of musical styles including original pieces for brass and percussion, marches, orchestral transcriptions and unique arrangements for brass.
The brass band also serves and entertains the community and region through this music medium.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for youth.
‘Elf’ at Sheldon
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 25
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Before the Holiday Stroll enjoy a fun movie for the whole family.
Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth.
Long Time Gone
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Location: Stoney End, 920 Hwy 19 Blvd.
More information: stoneyend.com or 651-388-8400
The “Golden Era” of bluegrass may be a long time gone — but not to the members of Long Time Gone. This band brings back to life the classic bluegrass hits of the 1950s, harkening back to an era when Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers ruled the country airwaves.
Long Time Gone isn’t just about traditional bluegrass. The band branches out into old-timey songs of the 1920s and original songs written by band members. Double fiddle tunes, a touch of Celtic, hard-driving banjo instrumentals and quite a bit of instrument swapping keeps Long Time Gone shows entertaining.
Tickets are $15. Because of the music loft’s limited seating, advanced reservation is recommended.
‘White Christmas the Musical’
Times and dates: Fridays, Nov. 18 and 25, Dec. 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s, Nov. 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s, Dec. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 20 and 27, Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson
More information: thephipps.org or 715-386-2305
Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features a dazzling score of well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” and the perennial title song, “White Christmas.”
Best for audiences ages 8 and over. Tickets start at $15 for youth under 18, $20 regular or $30 premium.
Holiday Book Sale
Date and time: Nov. 25:10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 26: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a holiday book sale at Red Wing Public Library in the downstairs community room. The book sale features hundreds of books of different varieties. The money raised during the book sale goes toward programming and equipment for the Red Wing Public Library. This book sale is one of many fundraisers that Friends of the Library host each year.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino offers free entertainment. Enjoy music from Minnesota’s top local bands and monthly drink specials.
Friday, Nov. 25: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
The White Keys, variety, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25.
Jake Nelson Band, country, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.
