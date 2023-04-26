Poetry lovers filled the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery over the weekend.
The first of many poetry readings was held on Sunday, attendees showed to listen to regional poets and admire the artwork in the gallery.
As a part of the Poet Artist Collaboration, many of the poets that were chosen to be featured in this year’s show are reading their work in the gallery throughout the month of May.
About 30 poets were chosen out of many submissions to have their work showcased in the Poet Artist Collaboration.
Another 30 artists were chosen to create something inspired by the poems to be shown together in the Depot Gallery.
Five of the chosen poets started off the first poetry reading of the month last weekend.
Karen Herseth Wee, Pam Sinicrope, Walter Cannon, Joyce Sutphen and Rob Hardy all shared several of their works with the audience.
Each poet had their own style and focuses that they conveyed in their poetry.
During the readings people laughed, shed some tears and nodded their heads in alignment with the words and rhythms.
The poets at Sunday’s reading all have extensive backgrounds in poetry and have been writing for many years.
The Poets
Herseth Wee was a finalist in the Minnesota Book Awards in 1994.
She began a writing group in Northfield in the early 1970s that has been active for more than 50 years.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for me because I am very close friends with the women whose idea this collaboration is,” she said. “Her name is Beverly Voldseth, and she has ridden shotgun with me between South Dakota and home and we’ve known each other for many years.”
Sinicrope is a poetry editor for the Journal, RockPaperPoem and her poems can be found in several publications.
Sinicrope is in remission from rheumatoid arthritis and many of her poems reflect her journey of navigating through her challenges.
“I had a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, so I wrote a series of poems about the experience. Luckily I’m in remission now, but I’m going to read some of those for you,” she said at the reading.
Cannon has had his poems featured in many publications and he is the co-editor of two collections of essays on Shakespeare.
“This is a really extraordinary thing you guys (Red Wing Arts) do, I love the collaboration and I love the intersection between visual arts and word,” he said. “I’m really please and honored to be a part of all this.”
Sutphen’s first collection of poems entitled Straight Out of View, won the Barnard New Women Poets Prize.
Her collection called Naming the Stars won the Minnesota Book Award in poetry.
Hardy has authored three collections of poetry called Domestication, Shelter in Place and The Collecting Jar.
He has served as Northfield’s first Poet Laureate since 2016.
Each of the poets have inspired an artist with their work and the pieces can be seen at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Readings Schedule
Thursday, May 4: 2023 Poet Jurors Ed Bok Lee and Su Love will be reading in the Depot Gallery.
Sunday, May 7: Liz Weir, Beth Spencer, Ingrid Anderson, Lorraine Kilmartin, Lee Thomas and Susan Stevens Chambers will be reading in the Depot Gallery.
Sunday, May 14: Emilio DeGrazia, Dominique Miller, Susan Jaret McKinstry, Daniel Dietrich, Steve McCown and Steven R. Vogel will be reading in the Depot Gallery.
Sunday, May 21: Sara Dovre Wudali, Suzanne Swanson, Annie Breitenbucher, Vicky Lettemann, Mary Junge and Mim Kagol will be reading in the Depot Gallery.
The readings are free and open to the public, there is no need to register or RSVP ahead of the readings. The readings all take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A large event will be held on April 30 at the St. James Hotel.
“Join Red Wing Arts along with the participating poets and artists on Sunday, April 30, for a special Celebration of Poetry and Art event,” Red Wing Arts’ website says. “A reading from our poets and presentation of the artwork created.”
The event begins with a free open house from noon until 2 p.m. at the Depot Gallery. A handful of tickets are left and are available online at redwingarts.org/2023-poet-artist-collaboration.
For more information about Red Wing Arts and the Poet Artist Collaboration, visit redwingarts.org/2023-poet-artist-collaboration.
