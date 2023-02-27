Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 3
Location: Elk’s Lodge
Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Free for kids 3 and under.
The Red Wing Homeless Committee and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization are having a spaghetti dinner at the Elks Lodge, all of the proceeds will go to those in the community who are experiencing homelessness.
Family fun day
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024
Cost: Free
Goodhue County Historical Society’s March Free Family Fun Day is themed “art appreciation.” Participants can check out the St. Johns School Art Fair and all the student artwork around the museum. Explore the museum’s art displays through Goodhue County history. Participants can also create their own art.
Blackout KFAN Vegas event
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 2
Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino Parlay Lounge
More information: ticasino.com/concerts-and-events/parlay-lounge
Cost: Free
Experience The Power Trip Morning Show live and in person. Join the guys for a night of your favorite Power Trip games and incredible giveaways, including your chance to win a trip to Las Vegas. They’ll keep the party going from 5:30-9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, with a live broadcast, another Las Vegas trip giveaway and a chance for the winner to play The Initials Game live on air.
The BritPack
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Cost: Tickets start at $21
Formed in 2011 by British session musicians based in New York City, The BritPack take their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more.
Indigo vat workshop
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: Anderson Center North Studios,
More information:163 Tower View Drive.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Cost: $60 for the general public and $55 for Anderson Center members
Rescheduled from last year. Join Maddy Bartsch from Three Rivers Fibershed for an indigo vat resist techniques workshop.
While seemingly complex from the outside, the world of natural dyeing is a lot like baking, where if you have the right recipe and an understanding of your ingredients, you can create something wonderful and replicate it for a lifetime. Indigo, one of the best-known natural dyes, is a great place to start.
Students will learn about the complex history of indigo and how the dyeing process works, then practice multiple resist folding techniques to create unique patterns on tea towels, fabric squares, and bandanas. Participants will leave with a new understanding of the history and significance of indigo and how to create multiple resist folding techniques.
Bring gloves and be sure to dress in clothing that can get dyed blue. Light beverages and snacks will be provided. Feel free to bring a sack meal.
This workshop is for individuals 15 and older.
Student art show
Time: 4-6:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 3
Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: Free
Red Wing Arts has proudly presented the Student Art Show for the past 30 years. This special exhibition showcases a wide variety of artworks by K-12 students from Burnside Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Twin Bluff Middle School and Red Wing High School.
The community is invited to celebrate the creativity of local youth.
The art show reception will have staggered time:
Kindergarten through seventh grade: 4-5:15 p.m. Art teacher remarks will be at 4:30 p.m.
Eighth through twelfth grade: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Art teacher remarks will be at 5:45 p.m.
The exhibit will run from Friday, March 3, through Saturday, April 1.
