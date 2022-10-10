Music Night
Minnesota Music Night will feature the band Turn Turn Turn and guests.
Members Adam Levy (guitar, vocals), Savannah Smith (guitar, vocals) and Barb Brynstad (bass, vocals) are all mainstays of the Minnesota music scene and together craft an infectious, pop-infused Americana sound.
Levy is regarded in the U.S. and abroad as a gifted multi-instrumentalist and singer, whose songwriting captures “the zeitgeist of our time” (Paste). He has led numerous musical projects in multiple genres for over 20 years and is widely known as the leader and founding member of the Minnesota based alt-rock band The Honeydogs. Singer-songwriter Savannah Smith has been charming audiences in Eau Claire and Minneapolis for the better part of a decade with her dreamy, introspective material. Her evocative performances showcase a seasoned musical intelligence that belies her age. Also a veteran of the Twin Cities music scene, Barb Brynstad is a singer, bassist and guitarist who has collaborated on theater and dance projects and played with some of the top blues, folk, and pop acts, including Willie Murphy, Chastity Brown and Tina Schlieske.
Guests at the Sheldon Theatre show will be Annie and the Bang Bang and Leslie Vincent.
Tickets start at $14.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
Door hangers
Create a custom piece of wall art to display in your home or on your door. The 16-inch round board is for you to stain and paint using a distressing method. Then a raised wooden word will be attached. Several colors and paints, stains and ribbon will be available to customize your hanger.
When registering for the workshop, state what word you would like on your sign. Word options include “hello,” “hi,” “gather,” “thankful,” and “blessed.”
This workshop will be led by Renee Reinardy at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. The workshop is for all skill levels. The class is limited to 15 participants. The participation fee is $45 and the materials fee is $15.
The workshop will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
Pumpkin carving
Learn from a pumpkin carving master. Bill “The Pumpkin Man" Habedank will provide instructions from years of practicing carving unique jack-o-lanterns. Participants will have access to Habedank’s custom carving tools for use during the workshop. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkin, pattern and X-Acto knife.
All ages and families are welcome to this event. The participation fee is $25.
Pumpkin carving will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
Halloween kittens
Created for kids, this workshop will provide participants with a wood kitten shape that has been cut out and is ready to be decorated. Led by Renee Reinardy, this class will use scrapbook paper, ribbon, washi tape, paint, and other fun embellishments to make these kittens as cute as can be. Participants will leave the class with three completed wood block kittens ready to go on display for Halloween.
This event is for kids in first grade and older. The class is capped at 15 participants. The participation fee is $25 and the materials fee is $15.
The workshop will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Red wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Location: 1920 Old West Main St.
The Lightning Thief
This beloved book has been turned into a play, which is coming to the Sheldon Theatre.
Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school. Again. And that’s the least of his troubles.
Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he’s angered a few of them. Zeus’s master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect.
Now Percy has ten days to find and return Zeus’s stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves. Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.
The play’s run time is approximately one house. It is recommended for kids in second through sixth grade. Tickets are $10 and kids play free. Additionally kids tickets are $7.
The show will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Sheldon Theatre.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Location: 443 West 3rd St.
