Gear Daddies
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 25
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St.
More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Members of Gear Daddies played their first shows together in1984. Between 1986 and 1992, the band released three popular albums and became an important part of the Twin Cities music scene. Their most notable mainstream success was when they played “Stupid Boy” on Late Night with David Letterman in 1991.
Arguably, “I Wanna Drive the Zamboni” is the band’s best-known song, having been featured in the movies D2: The Mighty Ducks and Mystery, Alaska, as well as on the television program Malcolm in the Middle. It’s also a staple at hockey games throughout North America and Europe.
Art book club
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $5
Participants will explore biographies, memoirs, fiction and non-fiction books about artists and for artists. The book club will meet at the Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center on the third Tuesday of every month. Participants are welcome to bring a snack to share.
February’s meeting will discuss “Art Matters: Because Your Imagination Can Change the World” by Neil Gaiman.
Registration in advance is recommended but drop-ins are welcome.
Clay caricatures
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 25
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $60 participation fee and $15 materials fee
In this workshop taught by Tami Resler, participants will create miniature human figures with features and expressions to make you laugh. Learn how to design and create small figures in clay and use underglazes to complete with color.
Supplies will be provided. Wear clothes that can get dirty.
Texture on clay
Time: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 25
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $60 participation fee, $15 materials fee
Using a variety of tools and techniques, participants of this workshop will work on creating depth and interest on clay forms. Beginners will get square or round tiles to work on. More advanced clay artists can bring a leather hard piece of their own to work on for a more challenging experience. Explore transferring designs onto clay, carving and building up clay. Then participants will use underglazes to accent the textures.
Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Phil Thompson Duo, piano, 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23
Them Pesky Kids, classic rock, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24
The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band, 70’s variety, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.