Big Turn
Time and date: 5:30-midnight, Friday, Feb. 17, and 4-midnight on Saturday, Feb. 18
Location: Throughout downtown Red Wing
More information: bigturnmusicfest.com
Cost: $50 for one day, $90 for both days
Big Turn Music Fest is a multi-day, multi-genre, multi-venue music festival. We are anticipating: 200+ bands, 20+ venues, 2 days. There will be multiple venues operating simultaneously. People who purchase wristbands will have the freedom to walk in and out of venues to see the music lineup of their choice.
The festival’s website states, “Join us as we discover and explore top (and) up-and-coming musicians from around the area and midwest region. Pack up your parka, logbook and take your stomping boots along as you navigate from underground taverns to chapels braving the outdoors and music genres along the way. Mark your calendar and get ready for a truly unique expedition.”
The Friday lineup includes: Humbird, We Are The Willows, Tony Cuchetti, Sheep for Wheat, and General B and The Wiz.
The Saturday lineup includes: The 4OnTheFloor, The Local Hooligans, Goldenoak, Tennessee Stiffs and People Brothers Band.
History Break
Time: 12 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024
Cost: Free
This month’s Goodhue County Historical Society’s History Break is titled “Folklore and Fun.” Speaker Joseph Mbele, professor in the English department at St. Olaf University, will talk about folk tales.
The historical society says of the event, “Africa is the cradle of the human race and storytelling. This presentation will highlight this and, using proverbs and folktales, will lead the audience in exploring the meanings and functions of these tales as artistic creations and as a vehicle for moral and ethical education.”
Here and There
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16
Location: Tower View Barn at the Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Drive.
More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009
Cost: Tickets are $10 for the general public and $8 for Anderson Center members.
The Anderson Center at Tower View is proud to present “Here and There,” an evening of new music by Saint Paul-based Zeitgeist ensemble and the Cleveland-based No Exit ensemble.
Zeitgeist is performing works by Frederick Shefsky and Alvin Lucier, while No Exit is performing music by Minnesota composer Philip Blackburn. Zeitgeist’s performance includes a unique piece by Alvin Lucier called “Heavier Than Air,” composed for balloons, CO2 and whispers. The program will last 75 minutes.
Zeitgeist is a new music chamber ensemble comprised of two percussion, piano and woodwinds. One of the longest established new music groups in the country, Zeitgeist commissions and presents a wide variety of new music for audiences in the Twin Cities and on tour.
No Exit serves as an outlet for the commission and performance of contemporary avant-garde concert music. Now in their fourteenth season and with well over 300 commissions to date, No Exit strives to create exciting, meaningful and thought-provoking programs; always with the philosophy of bringing the concert hall to the community and by presenting their programs in a manner which allows for audiences to really connect with the experience.
Artist Development Series
Curious about what it takes to make a living as an artist? Join Red Wing Arts for a panel discussion featuring professional artists Layl McDill, Sue Pariseau, Gabby Maravelas and Dan Wiemer as they share their knowledge and experience. In this casual event, learn from professional artists, ask questions, and network with fellow area artists.
This is the third session in the Artist Development Workshop Series.
The fourth session is titled “Grant Writing for Artists.” It will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
Creative combination
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Cost: $235
This workshop will look at combining watercolor and acrylic with instructor Dan Wiemer.
Good painters are first good designers. Learn concepts that allow you to find strong abstract shapes in your scenes. We will learn about the different types of contrasts and how they add drama to your painting. The workshop will focus on painting like a printmaker – finding and constructing negative shapes to create mosaic-like paintings using watercolor and acrylic paints. Your learning experience will include demos, guided painting, self-exploration, and a bunch of fun.
The supplies list is available on Red Wing Arts’ website.
Parlay Lounge
The Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is free. Weekly live music features local bands.
Phil Thompson Duo, piano, 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16
Pop Rocks, pop and variety, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17
Time Machine, rock, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.