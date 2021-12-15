Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 565 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE GOODHUE HENNEPIN HOUSTON LE SUEUR MOWER OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 565 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA LE SUEUR RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&