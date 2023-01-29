Bundling up and playing in the snow is a cherished activity for students, so here in Red Wing local schools are celebrating the annual Winter Walk to School Day once again on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
We live in Minnesota, the land of ice fishing, hockey, cross-country skiing, fat biking, sledding and much more. It only makes sense to also embrace the cold and take advantage of this winter season by walking to school. Whether it’s walking to school or exploring your neighborhood with family, we hope you will get out and enjoy this wonderful, wintry season.
"I encourage all families that are able to participate in our Winter Walk to School Day to do so," said Patrick Beierman, principal at Twin Bluff Middle. "It is a wonderful way to enjoy the beauty of our area while also getting our bodies ready to learn. Dress warm, be safe, and enjoy the walk, I'll see you at school."
Childhood obesity has been a growing concern for our country. Here in Minnesota effective, evidence-based prevention programs through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership are being implemented to help control the obesity epidemic. These programs support our communities and schools in making healthier choices possible.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services has been awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the local Safe Routes to School Program.
Safe Routes to School programs engage a variety of groups such as community members, school staff, transportation and others to improve the health and well-being of children by enabling and encouraging them to walk and roll to school.
The programs examine conditions around schools and conduct projects and activities that work to improve safety, and accessibility, and reduce traffic and air pollution around the schools. As a result, these programs help make walking and rolling to school safer and the more appealing transportation choices, thus encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age.
Let’s dig out our hats and gloves and get stepping for Winter Walk to School Day, Feb. 1. The idea is simple: go for a walk for at least 15 minutes, and don’t let the cold scare you off. With the right preparation, walking to school in the winter can be fun and enjoyable.
“Feb. 1 is our Winter Walk to School Day. I know that Burnside is a ways out and many students aren't able to walk to school, but I do want to encourage everyone to embrace the weather and enjoy walking outside in your neighborhood, making sure to dress warmly and have fun,” Burnside Principal Jen Grove said.
Follow these helpful tips to continue walking to school all winter long:
Dress appropriately.
Walk on the sidewalk: When possible, students should walk on the sidewalk rather than the road. If there is no sidewalk, students should walk facing traffic for visibility and as far to the side of the road as possible.
Use crosswalks.
Stay visible: wear bright or reflective clothing, or to use reflective gear such as a reflector on their backpack or shoes.
Make a plan: plan your route to school in advance, and let a parent or guardian know the route.
Buddy up: Make the trip more fun, walk with a friend or group for added safety and visibility.
Winter brings its own set of challenges. It can be daunting to think about how you’re going to fit in your physical activity when the days are shorter, darker, and colder. Making a few small adjustments to your day can help you incorporate more walking time into your routine.
Walking is the most common and accessible form of physical activity; it is easy, free and no special skills or equipment are required. Brainstorm other ways in which you can add 10 minutes of walking into your day and try it out.
Stay active this winter. Get outside and enjoy the weather.
