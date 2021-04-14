The Republican Eagle is launching a new series where we spotlight people in our community. Each week we will write about someone new and share their history, a story that is special to them, a photo or whatever else they want to discuss.
In order to do this we need your help in finding people to interview. Do you have a story to tell? Is there a person in your neighborhood that you think the community should know? Did a friend tell you an anecdote that made you laugh? We want to know.
If you want to be part of this series or think we should feature someone you know, email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com or call 651-400-0213.
