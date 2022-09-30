Over the past few years The Wandering House has drifted around to multiple cities in southeast Minnesota.
Artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center Cecilia Cornejo is bringing her long-term project to Red Wing for the month of October.
Cornejo is a film-maker that focuses on amplifying voices of marginalized communities and focusing on the broader population in her projects.
“This is about creating a welcoming space for introspection and for re-learning how to listen,” Cornejo said.
The Wandering House is an ice-fishing house that has been made into a mobile audio-recording studio. The goal of the project is to offer an opportunity for Red Wing residents to talk honestly and openly about their understanding of home.
As visitors into The Wandering House explore these ideas and questions, they do so anonymously.
“Similar to the act of ice-fishing, The Wandering House searches for the bounty that lies below the surface,” Cornejo said.
In this unique project, Cornejo asks a variety of questions all answered by volunteers who want to participate in the project.
“Is home necessarily tied to a physical place or is it an overall feeling of having arrived?”
“What does it mean, and what does it take, to belong to a place?”
“What are the rights and responsibilities that come with being part of a community?”
“How can we create spaces where all of us feel valued?”
These are just some of the questions that are asked when stepping into The Wandering House.
Before becoming a piece of the project, Cornejo goes over the questions with people and talks through them to give an opportunity to reflect before answering.
“She sets up a tent outside of the house, and she has the questions written down. She’ll go over them with people and go through them with people before they go in,” Adam Wiltgen from the Anderson Center said.
Cornejo helps talk through the questions outside the house, but once a volunteer steps in they are on their own.
“The house is like a modern-day confessional,” Cecilia said. “You go in alone. While there is always someone outside ready to help and answer questions, inside the house it’s just you.”
Once inside the house people only record their audio answering the questions, they are asked not to identity themselves by name.
There is also the option to complete a written questionnaire if people prefer to not record their voice. The questionnaire is left in the house’s mailbox and will still contribute to the outcome of the project.
Cornejo is based in Northfield and is originally from Chile, she is a documentary filmmaker, artist and educator. During this current endeavor she is engaging rural communities in southern Minnesota.
The Wandering House spent some time in Richfield and Lanesboro and the project will take multiple years and cities to fully achieve the vision that Cornejo has for the film.
This year the stories and work that came out of those two cities was exhibited at the Rochester Art Center. The project has developed over the past few years, and Red Wing is joining that larger conversation.
“This is a multi-year project, most of her projects are, and she is really committed and wants to build those relationships within the community,” Wiltgen said.
There is no sign-up for participation in the project, there are set dates and times that The Wandering House will be and the community is invited to come at any point during those times.
The Anderson Center is hosting a welcome reception co-presented by Hispanic Outreach on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tower View Barn.
“She will share excerpts from her documentary film, Ways of Being Home, and offer a presentation demonstrating her work engaging rural communities in southern Minnesota in a multilayered exploration of home,” Wiltgen said.
“This project comes out of work that she has done to give voice to marginalized communities…she wanted to do a project where she could amplify the broader population's voice and that is where the ice-fishing house kind of came from,” Wiltgen said.
“I think it is eye-catching and something that draws you in, but people should come to see it to share your voice, thoughts and feelings with your community members in this anonymous way,” he continued.
The Wandering House will be at the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 9. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other dates to visit The Wandering House in Red Wing are: Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 at the Red Wing Farmers Market. Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Center.
More information about The Wandering House and pieces of the project are available at thewanderinghouse.com.
