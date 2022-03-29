A Wanamingo man died in a house fire Monday, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.
Lifesaving measures were administered on scene, but Jay Siegle, 56, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His wife, Monica Siegle, was taken to St. Mary’s for evaluation.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 28, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in Wanamingo.
The occupants were in bed when they smelled something burning. Both occupants attempted to leave the house. Monica Siegle, thinking her husband was behind her, ran to a neighbor’s house. She told the neighbor that her house was on fire and that her husband, Jay Siegle, was still in the home.
The neighbor called 911 then attempted to enter the Siegle’s house but was met by heavy black smoke. A deputy arriving on scene also encountered heavy black smoke and was unable to enter the home.
The Wanamingo Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene shortly after the sheriff’s deputy and began fighting the fire and ventilating the home. Jay Siegle was located in the residence a short time later.
Also responding to the scene were the Zumbrota Ambulance, Mayo One, the Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire is not considered suspicious but the Fire Marshal's Office responded to determine the cause of the fire.
