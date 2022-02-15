The Goodhue County Board met Feb.15 to welcome Tammy Waltz as the new senior recorder in the survey office.
Lisa Hanni, surveyor director, announced the internal placement and said Waltz will be discontinuing her current role as administrative assistant to fulfill her new duties.
During the 9 a.m. meeting, board members discussed an ATV grant, parcel leasing and more.
ATV grant
The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $12,092 Off Highway Vehicle (ATV) Enforcement Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be used over a two-year period.
Sgt. Jordan Winberg explained in a report that the grant will cover “costs of labor, operations, maintenance and equipment related to the enforcement of off highway vehicle laws, rules and regulations.”
Parcel leasing
Three parcels of land in Stanton and Warsaw Townships have been leased for a number of years by the county to different individuals.
New lease payments will start April 1 for 2022-2024 and funds will be used for local park projects.
The board agreed upon the following amounts.
Parcel A: 41-999-1619
37.83 acres leased by Thomas Otte for $4,728.75 a year.
Parcel B: 41-999-0902
2.6 acres leased by Thomas Otte for $325 a year.
Parcel C: 45-999-2429
6.89 acres leased for Maring DuFresne Farms for $495 a year.
Administrator evaluation
Melissa Cushing, human resource director, reported that the annual county administrator’s employee evaluation went well with an overall satisfactory rating.
