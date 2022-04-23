Red Wing Shoe Company announced on Friday, April 22, that the 5.5 acres lawn in front of the Burnside Plant in Red Wing will be transformed into a more sustainable space.
The company says this project will create “an ecologically rich area that creates pollinator and bird habitats, sequesters carbon, restores the historical landscape of the region and develops engaging spaces for the community.”
Project designs
There are three designs that have been created for the project. Starting Friday and running for two weeks, individuals can vote on which design they would like to see implemented.
‘Pollinator Sanctuary’
This design is described as “A diverse native prairie is the backdrop for pollinator habitat patches that support the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, grassland songbirds, Blue Karner and Monarch butterflies, pollinating bats and beetles.”
The design includes a mowed trail and a central patio with rustic benches.
‘Natural Medicine’
Red Wing Shoe says of this option, “Healing plants of the prairie have been used in Native American healing traditions that provided food and medicine. An interpretive mowed trail allows employees and visitors to learn about some of the traditional foods and medicines of the prairie and woodland and the values that guided Indigenous people. A patio and distributed benches offer places to sit and talk along the trail.”
‘Ecology of Home’
The final design would include “An interpretive trail, part limestone path and part mowed path, celebrates the natural diversity of the area allowing employees and visitors to learn about the ecology of this place. A large community pavilion and a smaller patio provide a place for people to gather.”
Red Wing Shoe and sustainability
Dave Schneider is the chief marketing officer of Red Wing Shoes. He said of the project, "Since 1905, we have been fueled by a commitment to craftsmanship by making products that are meant to last. The idea of sustainability is woven through the history of our organization. … Sustainability is a responsibility we have to future generations, a part of a larger investment to local and global communities where we work and live, and in step with our core company values. To put our values into actions, we have committed to focus on sustainability efforts around carbon, chemicals, water and waste and how we can make a difference in these areas, at Red Wing Shoe Company."
Alyssa Greve is the director of social, influencer and PR at Red Wing Shoes. She shared a list of sustainability-focused initiatives made by the company:
In 1985, Red Wing Shoes opened the first Red Wing Repair Shop. Over 35,000 pairs of Red Wing Boots are resoled annually in the shop.
In 2017, the company committed to using renewable energy through a 25 year solar garden subscription that offsets a portion of our domestic energy footprint.
In 2020, Red Wing Shoes joined The Sustainable Apparel Coalition, a group of brands, manufactures and supplies all committed to measurement of social and environmental impact through the Higg Index tools.
In 2022, Red Wing Shoes plans to focus on sustainability efforts around carbon, chemicals, water and waste.
To vote for a design for the 5.5 acre lawn, visit rwsclawn.com.
