The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners met on May 4 to discuss an array of topics, including the Voth Dairy expansion, aquatic invasive species removal and a new solar energy system.
Here is what you need to know:
Aquatic invasive species
Through a DNR delegation agreement, WaterFront Restoration will continue to inspect weeds on boats that have accessed Lake Byllesby and control the invasive Purple Loosestrife plants.
WaterFront will report and make steps to remove any invasive species found in the Goodhue County lakes and waterways.
Voth Dairy expansion
Voth Dairy owner, Bradley Voth, has been given approval by the board to construct a 128-by-130 foot free stall barn addition and a 70-by-120 foot manure processing facility.
The barn will house cattle that are already on the property from a previous animal unit expansion of 218 additional cattle. The manure processing facility will be used to separate manure from used bedding to create a recycled bedding product for the animals on-site.
Board Chair Brad Anderson said, “Excellent, excellent work they do there.”
Solar Energy System
Scott Tempel of Novel Energy and land owner Frederick Stumpf will be constructing and operating a one megawatt photovoltaic utility-scale solar garden on 15.9 acres of land in Goodhue Township.
The project is being developed in collaboration with the State of Minnesota Solar Garden program and Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community program. This will allow Tempel and Stumpf to sell their generated power directly to a consumer or large buyer.
After construction, the solar garden will connect to Xcel Energy’s distribution network and could generate up to one megawatt of energy within 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.