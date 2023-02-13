The Goodhue County commissioner special election is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Here is what voters need to know.
On the ballot
The special election is for the Goodhue County Commissioner District 5 seat. The election is taking place following the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos.
There are two candidates running for the commissioner seat, there was no primary election.
Susan Betcher and Edward Moritz are the two candidates on the ballot in this special election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voting Registration
Voters can check their status of voting registration with the state of Minnesota at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Where to vote
The precincts that are voting in this special election includes:
Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 1 - Holy Family Hall Church of St. Joseph
Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 2 - First Covenant Church
Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 1 - Jordan Towers II
Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 2 - Concordia Lutheran Church
Wacouta Township - Wacouta Town Hall
The election results will be available after the polls close on Tuesday night. The Republican Eagle will post results as they are made available.
More information about the election is available on the county’s website at co.goodhue.mn.us/1337/District-5-Special-Election.
