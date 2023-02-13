Vote here file photo
The Goodhue County commissioner special election is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Here is what voters need to know.

On the ballot

The special election is for the Goodhue County Commissioner District 5 seat. The election is taking place following the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos. 

There are two candidates running for the commissioner seat, there was no primary election. 

Susan Betcher and Edward Moritz are the two candidates on the ballot in this special election. 

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.  

Voting Registration

Voters can check their status of voting registration with the state of Minnesota at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx

Where to vote

The precincts that are voting in this special election includes:

  • Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 1 - Holy Family Hall Church of St. Joseph

  • Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 2 - First Covenant Church

  • Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 1 - Jordan Towers II

  • Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 2 - Concordia Lutheran Church

  • Wacouta Township - Wacouta Town Hall

The election results will be available after the polls close on Tuesday night. The Republican Eagle will post results as they are made available. 

More information about the election is available on the county’s website at co.goodhue.mn.us/1337/District-5-Special-Election.

