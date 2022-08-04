Election voting map

City of Red Wing map for voters. 

The Red Wing City Council primary and special elections are Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here is what voters need to know. 

On the ballot

There are primary elections for candidates in the 4th Ward and the at-large seat. There is a special election for the 2nd Ward. 

Candidates on the ballot for the 4th Ward primary are Vicki Jo Lambert, Stanley Nerhaugen II and Ted Seifert. 

Candidates on the ballot for the at-large primary include: Janie Farrar, Chad Kono and Ralph Rauterkus.

Candidates in the special election on the ballot for the 2nd Ward are Min MartinOakes and Donald Kliewer.

The candidate who wins the special election will fill the vacant seat on the council immediately. The primary elections will narrow down the race to two candidates that will move forward to the general election in November. 

On Election Day, there are also primary elections for: U.S. representative District 1, governor and lieutenant governor, state representative District 20A, secretary of state and attorney general. 

A sample ballot for all of the candidates is available at https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/Street.aspx?ModeType=2&CountyName=Goodhue&CountyId=25.  

 

Voting Registration

If a resident is not registered to vote, registering on the day of the election is permitted in the city of Red Wing. More information about how to register at the polls can be found on the city’s website at red-wing.org/236/Registering-to-Vote.

Voters can check their status of voting registration with the state of Minnesota at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.

 

Where to vote

  • Ward 1/Precinct 1

    • Public Works Building
      229 Tyler Road North
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 1/Precinct 2

    • Red Wing Fire Department Station 2
      4880 Moundview Drive
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 2/Precinct 1

    • Red Wing Public Library
      225 E Avenue
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 2/Precinct 2

    • First Covenant Church
      2302 Twin Bluff Road
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 3/Precinct 1

    • Holy Family Hall-Church of St. Joseph
      435 W Seventh Street
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 3/Precinct 2

    • Minnesota State College-Southeast Technical
      308 Pioneer Road
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 4/Precinct 1 

    • Jordan Towers II
      440 W Fifth Street
      Red Wing, MN 55066

  • Ward 4/Precinct 2

    • Concordia Lutheran Church
      1805 Bush Street
      Red Wing, MN 55066

