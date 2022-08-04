The Red Wing City Council primary and special elections are Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here is what voters need to know.
On the ballot
There are primary elections for candidates in the 4th Ward and the at-large seat. There is a special election for the 2nd Ward.
Candidates on the ballot for the 4th Ward primary are Vicki Jo Lambert, Stanley Nerhaugen II and Ted Seifert.
Candidates on the ballot for the at-large primary include: Janie Farrar, Chad Kono and Ralph Rauterkus.
Candidates in the special election on the ballot for the 2nd Ward are Min MartinOakes and Donald Kliewer.
The candidate who wins the special election will fill the vacant seat on the council immediately. The primary elections will narrow down the race to two candidates that will move forward to the general election in November.
On Election Day, there are also primary elections for: U.S. representative District 1, governor and lieutenant governor, state representative District 20A, secretary of state and attorney general.
A sample ballot for all of the candidates is available at https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/Street.aspx?ModeType=2&CountyName=Goodhue&CountyId=25.
Voting Registration
If a resident is not registered to vote, registering on the day of the election is permitted in the city of Red Wing. More information about how to register at the polls can be found on the city’s website at red-wing.org/236/Registering-to-Vote.
Voters can check their status of voting registration with the state of Minnesota at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Where to vote
Ward 1/Precinct 1
Public Works Building
229 Tyler Road North
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 1/Precinct 2
Red Wing Fire Department Station 2
4880 Moundview Drive
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 2/Precinct 1
Red Wing Public Library
225 E Avenue
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 2/Precinct 2
First Covenant Church
2302 Twin Bluff Road
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 3/Precinct 1
Holy Family Hall-Church of St. Joseph
435 W Seventh Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 3/Precinct 2
Minnesota State College-Southeast Technical
308 Pioneer Road
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 4/Precinct 1
Jordan Towers II
440 W Fifth Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
Ward 4/Precinct 2
Concordia Lutheran Church
1805 Bush Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
