Hundreds of flags are placed in cemeteries prior to Memorial Day each year.
In Red Wing and its surrounding areas, the Red Wing Memorial Day Association gathers several volunteers to help decorate the graves of veterans.
On Saturday, several volunteers from the Elks, children and people who lost a loved one in the service met by the flagpole at Oakwood Cemetery to begin placing the flags.
The Memorial Day Association has been heading this tradition in Red Wing for decades.
“The Red Wing Memorial Day Association was founded on June 3 in 1908,” Chair of the Red Wing Memorial Day Association Daryl Duden said.
“We are committed to this day of remembrance. It has been a long time that we have been doing this,” he said. “Someone in 1908 realized that our fallen veterans need to be recognized.”
The group places flags at four of the cemeteries in Red Wing, and they provide flags for other volunteers to place in cemeteries throughout Goodhue County.
“We purchase flags to decorate the graves and I think there are 19 smaller cemeteries in some of the surrounding areas,” Duden said. “I usually bring a bunch of flags to the Veteran Service Office and I tell volunteers they can pick them up there.”
The association organizes a ceremony each year for Memorial Day in addition to placing the flags.
The group has coordinated an event at Bay Point Park this year that will take place the morning of Memorial Day.
There will be performances by the Red Wing High School concert band and ovation choir.
There will be several speakers, including Mayor Mike Wilson and their key note speaker Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Sanganoo.
He serves as the J9, joint support and prevention services for the Minnesota Army National Guard and the family programs officer.
“He is their family programs coordinator, right now his focus is really cool because it is on the families, and making sure everyone is safe,” Duden said.
On the program for the ceremony, many will notice a list of names on the back. The association makes it a priority to recognize all veterans who have died since last Memorial Day.
“I think right now there is a total of 49 vets that have passed since last Memorial Day,” Duden said.
The program will start at 8:45 a.m. in Bay Point Park.
At 8:15 a.m. there is a brief memorial service at the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Red Wing.
A group will gather there for a prayer and laying of a wreath.
The Red Wing Memorial Day Association invites the community to join them in remembering veterans this Memorial Day.
