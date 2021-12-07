The National Eagle Center will once again lead a group of citizen scientists on a quest to count the number of golden eagles in a three-state area on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The mid-winter count, conducted by the Center each January for the past 17 years, sends volunteer observers out through portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to help estimate the migratory population of the golden eagles that spend winters in the region. The survey recorded more than 120 golden eagles in the region in 2021.
“It wasn’t until the past 25 years that we discovered golden eagles spending time in this part of the United States,” said Scott Mehus, director of Education at the National Eagle Center and Golden Eagle Survey Coordinator. “Unlike bald eagles that spend time wintering along the river where they fish for food, golden eagles reside in the bluffs and feed on prey such as wild turkeys, rabbits and more. In the past two decades of studying the birds we have learned so much and participating in the survey is a great way for eagle enthusiasts to learn about the golden eagle and see it first hand.”
In 2021, nearly 200 volunteers joined the survey effort which involved 71 routes, 40 counties, three states and covered 5,800 miles. Aside from its stated objective of counting golden eagles, the survey also counts other winter raptors including bald eagles, hawks, and falcons.
“The survey helps us gain a better understanding of our winter raptor populations,” Mehus said. “In a typical year, our surveyors count well over 1,000 bald eagles and hundreds of hawks and falcons in addition to Goldens. We process and track all that data.The survey is an exceptional way to experience raptors and the outdoors”
The size of the survey has steadily grown over the years and is open to the public. First-time surveyors are required to attend basic training workshops prior to the survey date. Anyone wishing to join as a volunteer is encouraged to email golden@nationaleaglecenter.org to sign up.
For additional details about the Golden Eagle Project and the 17th annual Golden Eagle Survey, visit the National Eagle Center Golden Eagle Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.