After 27 years of business growth, Volumetric Technologies -- owned by Tim and Beth Piper -- has moved to Red Wing for a larger space and bigger team.
“Our goal is to . . . create a place where people want to work and live in Red Wing,” Beth, the company vice president, said. “My motto is: ‘While we are not the biggest manufacturer in Red Wing we are the employer of choice as we are the best.’ I think that is a great benefit.”
Volumetric Technologies started in 1992 out of the Pipers’ garage when founder and CEO Tim began dabbling with pistol filler manufacturing.
The company has grown over the years and currently produces conveyors, cup machines, piston fillers/depositors, complete turnkey filling lines, dispensing nozzles and net weight filling lines.
Their mission is to “design and manufacture the highest quality filling and packaging equipment that performs beyond the expectations of the customer every day and has the capabilities to handle and exceed the performance requirements of the customer in the future,” according to Volumetric Tech’s website.
The company's new building was originally going to be in Cannon Falls, but after construction prices increased due to COVID-19, Tim decided purchasing an existing structure was better for them.
They began operations at 2760 N. Service Drive on Oct. 25, and the Pipers are excited for future involvement in the area.
“[We want to] participate in the Chamber, work with the college to educate young adults about manufacturing careers and the possibilities for lifelong rewarding work,” Beth said. “We will participate in manufacturing week next year. We have a lot to learn about the community before we know more about where we will be involved, but our bottom line goal is to give options to young people around the endless array of careers in manufacturing.”
The Pipers plan on joining the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and hosting an open house for the community once they are settled.
