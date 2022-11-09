The city of Red Wing has owned the vacant Bauer Built Tire building on Old West Main since 2020.
The Port Authority has had continued conversations about what can fill the space considering its former use.
After many months, the Port Authority held a workshop to hear two proposals from two parties and their visions for the building.
At the Nov. 1 meeting Rebound Partners and G & P Community Partners presented their proposals for the building to the Port Authority board.
“We have two options to look at here tonight regarding the use of the Bauer Built building, the Port has been looking at reusing this building for about a year to a year and a half since the city acquired it in 2020,” Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said.
Ryan Torbenson presented the Rebound Partners proposal which includes multiple vendors with patio space.
“With our restaurant experience, we believe this is really important with what we can add to the Bauer Built site just because there will have to be in our vision three vendors in this area,” Torbenson said.
“We have leased out many restaurant areas and have created a business plan that works for them and us and that will be important,” he continued.
Rebound partners have put together a fund for projects similar to their vision for the Bauer Built building. They have completed projects in other communities and they have the experience to bring that to Red Wing.
“The hope is 25, 30 or 40 investors within the community that we work with which would be Red Wing individuals, businesses and nonprofits so these buildings would be owned majority by local Red Wing people or past alumni,” Torbenson said.
The vision for the building would be restaurant space with a large outdoor patio space.
“We really do think this property is ideal for a food hall with three to four vendors. Leveraging this out as patio space is just ideal when you open these garage doors, we can put glass garage doors in there and draw people in from the Pedestrian bridge and along the street,” Randy Hines from Rebound Partners said.
Andrew Peterson and Jonathan Grider presented the G&P Community Partners proposal to the board. The plans Peterson presented also highlight an opportunity for entertainment in this space with outdoor space.
“This concept can provide an entertainment destination for all ages. Families and children can enjoy mini golf, the arcade, and ice cream for birthday parties, family gatherings, holiday parties, or just because it’s a Tuesday. Adults can enjoy beverages provided by the on-site nanobrewery while enjoying mini golf, the arcade, ax throwing,” Peterson and Grider stated in the project description.
Peterson is a local business owner in Red Wing, he was raised in the community and has owned a business in the city for the past 14 years.
“Our concept is drastically different as far as scale comparatively but I think we have a really good concept that has good benefits for the area,” Peterson said.
Differing from Rebound Partners, the plan presented by G & P Community Partners includes potential for local businesses to utilize the space.
“The vision is to be an entertainment hub and we have talked with many local community members who are interested in starting these businesses. Our basic development goal is to create an entertainment destination for not only Red Wing, but surrounding communities as well,” Grider said.
“We want to create a space that is affordable and accessible to local small businesses, we want to give a chance to local residents to afford a startup business here in town and be proud of what they have to offer to the community,” he continued.
The board was given the opportunity to ask questions to the two parties and discuss next steps.
Questions were asked about budget planning for both parties, if the businesses in the G&P Community Partners presentation plan to retain this space and construction timelines for completion.
A decision will be made by the Port Authority board at a future meeting.
