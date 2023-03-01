During a heated discussion at the Feb. 27 Red Wing City Council meeting regarding rules and procedures, the council decided to hold a future workshop to work out the issues.
The council discussed proposed amendments to the City Council’s Rules of Order and Procedures that are outlined in accordance with the city charter.
Council leaders met as a committee to discuss the items and put together a proposal to bring to the rest of the council.
That committee included council President Kim Beise, council Vice President Don Kliewer and council President Pro-tem Janie Farrar.
The specific items that stirred disagreement pertained to the statement of intent that is read at the beginning of meetings and the opportunity to make public comments virtually.
City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann presented the changes line by line to the council, and Beise welcomed discussion and public comments.
Several community members made comments with concerns about changing the rules and procedures to not allow virtual public comment at meetings.
Many of them made their comments virtually.
“Thank you for letting me speak virtually, I would like you to continue to allow virtual attendees to talk in council meetings for several reasons,” resident Martha Harris said.
“It would close a door to communication, decreasing access can decrease the opportunity for your constituents to participate in matters of our community,” she continued.
Another resident Terri Cook said, “Great effort has been put into developing ways to increase public input into decisions that will dictate our future.”
She continued, “During the campaign many of you felt that you and your neighbors did not feel heard. If you want your constituents to be heard and feel heard, wouldn't it make more sense to invite their comments rather than eliminate options for participation?”
The council was divided on the issue and many council members had passionate exchanges about why they did or did not support the proposed changes.
“I’d like to know why these decisions were made. I want to know why the statement of intent is optional and why the virtual meetings changed? I feel like I’m left out on that conversation,” council member Becky Norton asked.
Farrar responded to Norton’s question by explaining her reasoning behind making the intent optional and why she believes virtual commenting should be obsolete.
“I believe the council is here to do business, public comment is not legally binding, we have done our gracious part in allowing and asking for public participation and public comment, but we are here to do business,” Farrar responded.
“I think in this day and age that virtual participation and engagement is awful … virtual and being on the screen is not conducive to good engagement, and I would rather talk face to face,” she continued.
There was some argument between the two council members about why the meeting didn’t include the rest of the council.
“We took a long time to do this mainly because we are the agenda committee, and we were elected in a majority way and that was our direction,” Farrar said. “I know that President Beise spoke with each of you and you guys knew that when you are president this is what happens you get to decide how things are done… no one is limiting discussion.”
Some council members were frustrated that this wasn’t a discussion as a whole, many felt that it was an important topic and each of them should have been present in the meeting.
“Rules and procedure are for the entire council, and I don’t think it is appropriate to have a situation where that discussion happens with a group of people and not the entire council as a body, that bothers me a lot,” council member Evan Brown said.
“It is no different than how I was treated for four years. I was left out of a lot of things … We haven't made a decision on this and that is why it is here for us to vote on tonight. If we don’t want to vote on it then we don’t have to vote on it,” Beise responded.
The main concern most council members had was that eliminating the option to make public comment virtually would exclude many people from the community.
“When I ran for this seat one of the things I wanted to do was engage more people, and when I see us saying that we don’t want to do this because it isn’t what we used to do I think that is saying ‘I don’t want certain people to participate, because they can’t be here,’” council member Vick Jo Lambert said.
“There are a lot of people in my ward that don’t have cars, but they have cell phones and they can log on and be present even if they can’t get here. I think locking people out, quite frankly bothers me a lot and I feel like it is trying to silence voices of people that aren’t able to be here,” she continued.
Other council members made the point that virtual meetings should not continue and that face to face interaction with the council is more important.
“Most virtual meetings ended with COVID and that is over now and the main thing to me is that a person can relay a lot more to us standing here than they can virtually,” council member Don Kliewer said.
Council member Ron Goggin fell on both sides, saying that he believes the council should keep the option for virtual public comment, but he understands the desire for more in person communication.
“I do most of my work virtually for my job and most of the comments I have gotten about this issue is that people would like to have that availability to do this. I would like to see it be the exception and not the rule when it comes to commenting,” Goggin said.
Lambert said she wished she had been invited to the committee meeting where this was discussed.
“I would have appreciated an invitation to that meeting, because I would have come, but I wasn’t invited,” she said. “I get to sit up here with all of you and I don’t feel comfortable with not being invited to that meeting.”
After several minutes of back and forth arguments and discussion, Beise suggested that they table the proposal and schedule a workshop for the council to discuss each amendment together.
The council voted unanimously to table the issue and discuss it during a workshop and make a decision in the future.
Quick Hits
Appointed Ron Skjong to the Library Board of Trustees for a first term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Approved actions related to the 2022 Improvement of Segments of Sturtevant Street, Pine Street, and Prairie Street by Reconstruction: adoption of resolution declaring cost to be assessed and ordering preparation of proposed assessment. Adoption of resolution for hearing on proposed assessment.
Approved a permit for a temporary on-sale liquor license for Anderson Center for a Charlie Parr concert event in the Tower View Barn at the Anderson Center on April 14.
Approved permit for a temporary on-sale liquor license for Red Wing Elks Lodge 845 for a club member anniversary event on May 20.
Approved supported the “River Clean-Up” Challenge with a second location at Colvill Park.
Approved a resolution to authorize grant submission and accepting grant terms and conditions of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant Program (Pickleball Grant Application).
Accepted plans for the LaGrange Park Restoration project.
Flower Basket discussion and proposal for the West End District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.