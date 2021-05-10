At 6 p.m. today—Monday, May 10—the Red Wing City Council will meet virtually. Agenda items include an Xcel Energy hydrogen demonstration project presentation, a street vacation request for a portion of Minnesota Street, a closed session to discuss labor negotiations and more. A link to the event can be found on the city’s website. The meeting can also be watched on Channel 6.
To join via phone, dial 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 083 0330 and password 2021.
