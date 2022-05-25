52 years later, Larry Berg got the welcome home he wanted. Berg, Vietnam veteran, spoke with 7th graders on May 20 at the Red Wing High School, telling them about his experiences during the war and recent Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
“It was great talking with the kids about these things,” Berg said.
The year was 1970 and 22-year-old Larry Berg was returning home after serving two years in the Army during the Vietnam War.
“I was drafted in 1968 at 18,” Berg said. “Coming from living on a farm, I was a country boy who was kind of naïve, quiet and scared. After being in the Army, I grew up in two years.”
During the flight home, Berg was excited to see his loved ones and family farm in Pine Island, Minnesota.
“I was stationed in Cameron Bay running generators to make electricity,” Berg said. “I wasn’t on the frontline. I always say it’s better to be lucky than good. I was lucky.”
When Berg’s plane landed near Red Wing, he let out a sigh of relief. It felt good to be home; however, that feeling didn’t last.
“Vietnam wasn't a popular war,” Berg said. “The soldiers came back and nobody cared. I was never spit on, but other soldiers were treated awful. For me, people just didn’t want to talk about it. I never thought I did anything special. I’m not a hero.”
Berg tried to quickly acclimate to civilian life and went on to study education at Winona State University on the GI Bill. He married his wife, Mona, in 1971.
Afterward, he taught in Wisconsin for five years before returning to take over his family farm in 1980. During this time, the couple had two children, Betsy and Brian.
“We farmed corn and soybeans mostly,” Berg said. “A few years back I started renting out my farm to a neighbor.”
Now the year is 2022 and Berg only recently started sharing his war experiences after participating in a Freedom Honor Flight on May 7.
“A lot of veterans don’t talk about war,” Berg said. “For Vietnam vets, we really . . . don’t.”
Freedom Honor Flight organizers fly war veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor for free, according to its website.
The single day itinerary includes a happy welcome in D.C. with visits to Arlington National Cemetery and memorials for WWII, Korean War, Vietnam Veterans and 9/11.
Berg signed up four years ago and was excited when he found out it was his turn to go.
“It was such an honor, but I’m not any more deserving than others,” Berg said. “We left at 7 a.m. and didn’t get back until 10 p.m. That’s a long day for vets.”
When Berg saw the Vietnam Memorial honoring all of those who lost their lives, he was overwhelmed.
“I didn’t lose a lot of friends in the war itself, but seeing all those names was something else,” Berg said. “It was an experience I won’t ever forget.”
Berg’s daughter, now Betsy Manning, accompanied him for the trip and secretly planned a surprise for all the vets during the flight home’s mail call.
“I partnered with Kimberly Mann [seventh-grade social studies teacher] and other teachers in [Red Wing Public Schools] to have their students write the veterans letters,” Manning said.
The letters were passed out on the way back to La Crosse Airport during “mail call.”
“When you’re in the military, mail call is really important,” Berg said. “It was a way to communicate with mom and dad. My sister wrote to me too.”
Berg was shocked when he received the handwritten letters expressing gratitude for his service.
“It was incredible,” Berg said. “Such an honor, but I’m not deserving.”
On May 20, Berg was able to meet some of Mann’s students who wrote to him, during a presentation Manning set up.
“I was happy to speak with the kids, telling them my honor flight and war experience,” Berg said. “It’s good for kids and me to discuss such things.”
Mann said she was glad her students got this opportunity and was proud of how focused they were when Berg was speaking.
“I’m honored that I was able to go on the flight and talk to the kids,” Berg said. “I will cherish [these experiences.]”
