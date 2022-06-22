For the open Ward 4 seat in the upcoming Red Wing City Council election, Vicki Jo Lambert is one of three candidates seeking election.
Lambert has lived in Red Wing for 20 years after moving from the Twin Cities metro area. She is originally from Arkansaw, Wisconsin, and completed both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Wisconsin universities.
“I was born in Wisconsin and did most of my growing-up there. Then I went to Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, and then I went to grad school at UW-Stout,” she said.
For many years, Lambert worked as a teacher at the Minnesota Department of Corrections and then for the Red Wing school district. She plans to use her education background going into the campaign and serving for Ward 4.
“Being a teacher is a great qualification, because when you are working with a large group of people there are a variety of learners and people with different experiences when they come in,” she said.
Her experience working with students is something she can use in her future endeavors.
“I’ve taught adult education for many years, and when we have a group of adults coming together with different ideas we have to be able to allow space and hold respectful space to listen and hear what others have to say,” Lambert said.
When deciding to run for the seat on City Council, she felt that Ward 4 needed someone like her to represent them.
Lambert said she has witnessed how local decisions have a real impact on average people.
“Ward 4 has a wonderful mix of residents. We have downtown living, senior high-rises and an accessible living community, plus longtime residents living side by side with newcomers and young families,” she said. “The combination brings vibrancy, opportunity and unique challenges within our neighborhood.”
Lambert is not afraid to get out and do something about the issues she believes need attention. That is one of the reasons she is running for council.
“I feel like a lot of times, us out in Ward 4 feel invisible or unheard because we are out on ‘east end’ but we are much larger than that and there is a lot of opportunity for community,” she said.
Although she does not have any experience running for a government position, she is ready to bring her perspectives and personal experiences to the job.
“I am going to spend the summer visiting with people at their doors. We all have an interest in strengthening our community together,” she said. “I intend to bring my Ward 4 neighborhood views to the City Council and get things done.”
