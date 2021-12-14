RED WING-- The City Council voted to override Mayor Mike Wilson’s veto of the 2022 budget and levy. The vote was 5-1 in favor of the override. A two-thirds majority of the council was required for the override. The council voted to declare a vacancy before voting on the override, so four of the six members were needed for the override.
Council member Kim Beise voted against the override. Beise was the only member of the council to vote against the levy and budget.
With the override, the originally approved levy and budget are in place for 2022. The total general and special levies was set at $23,549,496. The budget was set at $19,371,954.
Vacancy on the City Council
Council member Andy Klitzke, Ward 2, submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, Dec. 9. The resignation was effective at noon on Friday, Dec. 10.
On Monday, the council adopted the motion to declare a vacancy and to order a special election.
According to City Clerk Teri Swanson’s report on the resolution, Minnesota statute has five uniform special election dates: the second Tuesday in February, the second Tuesday in April, the second Tuesday in May, the second Tuesday in August, or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Swanson added, “However, due to 2022 redistricting… municipalities and school districts are prohibited from holding a special election between March 29, 2022, and Aug. 8, 2022.”
A special election cannot be held on the second Tuesday in February because the deadline to notify the auditor of the vacancy and plan for a special election was Friday, Nov. 26. Because the resignation was submitted about two weeks after the deadline, the Red Wing City Council will have six members until the special election, which will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The person elected will serve until January 2025. The seat will be up for election in the November 2024 election.
