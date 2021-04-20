After deliberating for about 10 hours the jury in Hennepin County found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilt in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was charged with three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will deliver a statement 20 minutes after the verdict is delivered and court concludes in the trial. He will be joined by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and other members of the prosecution team.
Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a statement on the trial's verdict today at 5:30 p.m.
