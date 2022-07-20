The Red Wing City Council approved a new sustainability fund in June from the savings of solar panels that were installed downtown.
The “Green Fund” will allow for the savings to be allocated into this fund that is committed to adding more sustainable practices. There are many ideas in the works for what this could be used for.
For the 2023 budget, the fund will have $75,000 to utilize for projects.
Council member Evan Brown has been a part of this process from the beginning. As a member of the sustainability commission when the green fund was in the early stages.
“I think having a sustainability commission is unique for smaller cities, and that gave us a place to park ideas on how we were going to approach sustainability,” he said.
When the idea for a sustainability fund was in early stages, Brown researched community solar gardens for the source of money to be saved.
“I was a big advocate for community solar gardens because I realized they can be an excellent tool for cities. Another board member brought up the idea of solar gardens and that is where this started,” he said.
Ideas for using the funds range from sustainability education, an electric vehicle fleet for the city and more infrastructure to support sustainable practices.
“We are looking at electric vehicles for our fleet as a potential use of the funds. I also think that there are other options the city will look at,” Brown said.
“The ultimate goal I think is to reduce, in whatever way possible, our greenhouse gas emissions within the city as a whole. However we can do that cost effectively, we should look at,” he continued.
The fund is in place to help not just the city entities become more sustainable but to help the whole community transition to more sustainable practices.
“Some other things we can do, we can encourage a behavior change to help address climate change. We could develop programs that help low and moderate income homeowners and renters make a shift toward more sustainable practices,” Brown said.
The city has been involved with sustainable development and programs for several years. One being the Green Step program and currently Red Wing sits at the top step.
“We are at the highest step, which is step five. That step is interesting because it is earned each year, so you have to show improvement on your metrics and continue to do better. We have been at step five since 2017,” Brown said.
Red Wing was one of the first cities to reach step five. “We were in the top 10 cities I think to reach that step which is awesome because we were up against a lot of larger cities,” Brown said.
This program is wrapped into the new Green Fund as well, with the funding the city now has they can continue to do better and hold on to the fifth step status.
Currently there are no specific plans for what the fund will be used for in the coming year. That will be looked at in the near future as the Sustainability Commission and the City Council assess the options.
